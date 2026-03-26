Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre defended CM Siddaramaiah, calling a petition against him in the MUDA land case 'politically motivated.' The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the CM, his family, Lokayukta, and the ED in the matter.

Govt Defends CM, Calls Petition 'Politically Motivated'

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday alleged that the petition challenging the closure of the alleged illegal distribution of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is "politically motivated."

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Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre said, "There is nothing in the MUDA case. Already the investigation reports have come, and already it has been proved beyond doubt that it is a politically motivated complaint and that will be thrown into the dustbin."

This comes after Karnataka High Court issued notice to the Lokayukta Police, Enforcement Directorate and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members on a petition private complainant Snehamayi Krishna.

Congress MLA Srinivas Mane said, "Everyone has the right to appeal. Our Chief Minister will fight the case, and we are confident justice will be in our favour, as nothing wrong has been proven."

BJP Awaits Final Outcome

On the other hand, BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan said that too many details are being brought forward, adding that the party is waiting for a final outcome. "On the MUDA issue, we have repeatedly presented our position and the facts will eventually come to light. This matter has been raised again and again, and continues to be presented in detail. It seems that too many details are being brought forward, while no judgment has yet been delivered. We are waiting for a final outcome," he said.

High Court Issues Notices in Petition Challenging 'B' Report

A single-judge bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav heard the petition filed by private complainant Snehamayi Krishna challenging the acceptance of the 'B' report by the Special Court of People's Representatives on January 28.

As the hearing began, senior advocate Lakshmi Iyengar, appearing for Snehamayi Krishna, said, "We have questioned the B report filed by the Lokayukta police in the Muda case. It is, in a way, like a committee report. The office objection raised by the registry regarding the petition will be rectified."

Hearing this, the bench issued notices to the Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police and the Enforcement Directorate. It also issued urgent notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Maiduna Mallikarjuna Swamy, former MUD Commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar and the owner of the objectionable land at the centre of the case, J Devaraju, and adjourned the hearing.

The Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police had submitted a B report to the 82nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court (Special Court of People's Representatives) in Bengaluru on February 12, 2025. The Special Court accepted it and passed an order on January 28, 2026. Therefore, the 'B' report submitted by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police should be received and examined. The order of the Special Court of People's Representatives accepting the 'B' report should be quashed. Also, the investigation of the case should be transferred to an independent investigation agency. They have requested that the independent investigation agency be directed to conduct the investigation and submit a fresh report.

Details of the Allegations

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife and family allegedly illegally acquired 3 acres 16 gunte of land in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village, Mysore, belonging to Parvati, and instead allotted 14 plots worth about 56 crores. In this, CM Siddaramaiah has misused his power. He has influenced the officials. (ANI)