ICAI's MSME & Startup Committee launched the 'MSME Manthan Meet 2026' in Shimla to strengthen the MSME ecosystem. Chairman Gyan Chandra Mishra said the event aims to discuss challenges and empower the sector for India's self-reliance.

Stressing the crucial role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economic growth and employment generation, Chairman of the MSME & Startup Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), CA Gyan Chandra Mishra, on Friday said that strengthening the MSME ecosystem through policy support, financial inclusion and professional guidance was essential for achieving the country's vision of self-reliance and sustainable development.

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MSME Manthan Meet 2026 Kicks Off in Shimla

Addressing media persons in Shimla on the opening day of the two-day "ICAI-DFO Stakeholders Residential Meet MSME Manthan Meet 2026", Mishra said the programme had been designed as a national-level platform to deliberate on the grassroots challenges being faced by MSMEs and startups amid rapidly changing economic conditions, evolving tariff structures and increasing compliance requirements. "MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy and contribute significantly to employment generation, exports and industrial growth. Through this Manthan Meet, we are bringing together policymakers, professionals, financial institutions and industry stakeholders to discuss practical solutions and policy interventions that can empower the sector," he said.

The two-day residential programme, being held on May 8 and 9 in Shimla, was inaugurated virtually by Jitan Ram Manjhi in the presence of CA Gyan Chandra Mishra, CA Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Vice-Chairman of the MSME & Startup Committee, and senior officials from the Ministry of MSME.

Mishra said the event would focus on equipping MSMEs and startups with practical knowledge, strategic insights and guidance related to growth, innovation, compliance and access to finance. He said the programme was also aimed at helping enterprises navigate emerging business challenges and take advantage of government support mechanisms. "The objective is not only to discuss policies but also to ensure that MSMEs understand how to effectively utilise government schemes, improve operational efficiency and become globally competitive," he added.

The meet has brought together representatives from various government agencies, financial institutions and industry bodies, including National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Government e Marketplace (GeM), Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Laghu Udyog Bharati and other ecosystem partners.

Key Sessions and Discussions

According to organisers, several technical and interactive sessions have been planned during the two-day event.

'MSME Samvad' to Address Sector Challenges

One of the major sessions, titled "MSME Samvad", is focusing on understanding the current MSME landscape and addressing challenges related to market access, technology adoption and financial sustainability.

Panel on Policy and Market Access

A panel discussion involving MSME stakeholders is also being held to deliberate on policy measures, regulatory reforms and ways to improve MSMEs' access to markets, technology and institutional finance.

Guidance on Business Structures and Regulations

Another important session on aligning business forms with central government regulations and incentives is aimed at guiding entrepreneurs and small businesses in selecting appropriate business structures while ensuring regulatory compliance and availing benefits under government schemes.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Training

The programme also includes hands-on sessions on Management Development Programmes (MDP) and Skill Development Programmes (SDP) intended to strengthen entrepreneurial skills, managerial effectiveness and innovation capabilities among MSMEs.

Strengthening MSME Financing

In addition, experts are conducting a technical session on strengthening MSME financing through effective project evaluation, providing participants with practical insights into project assessment methods and strategies for improving access to credit and investment.

ICAI's Broader Support for MSMEs

Highlighting ICAI's initiatives for the MSME sector, Mishra said the institute has been playing a proactive role in supporting small businesses across the country through awareness programmes, advisory services and professional guidance. He said the "ICAI MSME Mahotsav 2025" had provided handholding support and facilitation to nearly 20,000 MSMEs in a single day across India and earned recognition from the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and World Book of Records.

Pro Bono 'MSME Clinics'

Mishra further said ICAI regularly conducts MSME Clinics through its 186 branches across the country as a pro bono initiative. "Dedicated two-hour sessions are organised every Friday where MSMEs receive advisory support, guidance and practical solutions to business and compliance-related issues," he said.

Development of Knowledge Resources

He added that ICAI has also developed several knowledge resources, including state-specific MSME policy documents, handbooks for startups, MSMEs and One Person Companies (OPCs), as well as resource materials for MSME Clinics to improve awareness, compliance readiness and capacity building.

About ICAI

Established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, ICAI functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. With over 15 lakh members and students, ICAI is among the world's largest professional accountancy bodies, with five regional councils, 186 branches across India and an international presence spanning 47 countries. (ANI)