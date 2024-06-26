Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MP woman says husband gave triple talaq over voting for BJP; husband counters with infidelity claims

    A woman in Madhya Pradesh accuses her husband of divorcing her via triple talaq because she supported the BJP during elections, while he alleges she had extramarital affairs. The marital discord worsened amid mistreatment by her in-laws. In another case from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Arshad allegedly divorced his wife Afsana during a train journey, sparking legal action over dowry harassment.

    MP woman says husband gave triple talaq over voting for BJP husband counters with infidelity claims vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    A woman from Madhya Pradesh has accused her husband of divorcing her through triple talaq allegedly because she supported the BJP during recent elections. The husband, however, denies this accusation, asserting instead that his wife was involved in extramarital relationships.

    The couple, married for eight years without issue initially, saw their relationship deteriorate over time. According to reports from Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Golhani, the woman claims her troubles began when her mother-in-law, started mistreating her, ultimately ejecting her from their home for a year and a half.

    Hyderabad police arrest man for sending 'Tiple Talaq' to wife through WhatsApp voice note

    The situation escalated when the woman, reportedly involved in BJP campaign activities, voted in favour of the party against her husband's wishes. This allegedly led to his decision to seek a divorce, resulting in a case being registered against him, his mother, and four sisters based on the woman's complaint.

    The husband, citing Muslim law, claims to have issued the first talaq on March 30, 2022, followed by two subsequent divorces in October and November 2023. The woman, who had been living independently for three years, has been accused of engaging in relationships with others during this period.

    Husband gives ‘Triple talaq’ to wife on moving train near UP’s Jhansi junction, flees after assaulting

    In another separate incident from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Arshad allegedly divorced his wife Afsana via triple talaq during a train journey, fleeing upon reaching the next station. The couple had faced marital discord due to allegations of another marriage by Arshad and harassment over dowry demands from his family.

    Afsana subsequently filed a complaint, leading to a case against Arshad's family and her return to her hometown.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala police nab suspect in businessman Deepu soman's murder Kaliyakkavilai murder Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala Police nab suspect in businessman Deepu Soman’s murder

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail

    Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker for historic second time, PM Modi congratulates him vkp

    Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker for historic second time, PM Modi congratulates him

    CBI formally arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case

    CBI formally arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-100 June 26 2024: Here is the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore Check anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-100 June 26 2024: Who will first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala police nab suspect in businessman Deepu soman's murder Kaliyakkavilai murder Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala Police nab suspect in businessman Deepu Soman’s murder

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected

    Nagaland state lottery June 26, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 26, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail

    Keep THESE 7 things in your house to attract money RKK

    Keep THESE 7 things in your house to attract money

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon