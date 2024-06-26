MP woman says husband gave triple talaq over voting for BJP; husband counters with infidelity claims

A woman in Madhya Pradesh accuses her husband of divorcing her via triple talaq because she supported the BJP during elections, while he alleges she had extramarital affairs. The marital discord worsened amid mistreatment by her in-laws. In another case from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Arshad allegedly divorced his wife Afsana during a train journey, sparking legal action over dowry harassment.

A woman from Madhya Pradesh has accused her husband of divorcing her through triple talaq allegedly because she supported the BJP during recent elections. The husband, however, denies this accusation, asserting instead that his wife was involved in extramarital relationships.

The couple, married for eight years without issue initially, saw their relationship deteriorate over time. According to reports from Kotwali police station in-charge Umesh Golhani, the woman claims her troubles began when her mother-in-law, started mistreating her, ultimately ejecting her from their home for a year and a half.



The situation escalated when the woman, reportedly involved in BJP campaign activities, voted in favour of the party against her husband's wishes. This allegedly led to his decision to seek a divorce, resulting in a case being registered against him, his mother, and four sisters based on the woman's complaint.

The husband, citing Muslim law, claims to have issued the first talaq on March 30, 2022, followed by two subsequent divorces in October and November 2023. The woman, who had been living independently for three years, has been accused of engaging in relationships with others during this period.



In another separate incident from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Arshad allegedly divorced his wife Afsana via triple talaq during a train journey, fleeing upon reaching the next station. The couple had faced marital discord due to allegations of another marriage by Arshad and harassment over dowry demands from his family.

Afsana subsequently filed a complaint, leading to a case against Arshad's family and her return to her hometown.

