Two men, a maternal cousin and his friend, were arrested in Morena for the alleged sexual assault of a married woman and her minor sister in Gwalior. The incident occurred in September, and a case has been registered under POCSO and other acts.

Two men have been arrested by the Bijoli Police for allegedly sexually assaulting two women, one of whom is married, and the other is a minor, in Kheria village of Madhya Pradesh, officials said. The accused were the victims' maternal cousin and his friend, who were apprehended in Morena following a complaint filed at the Bijoli Police Station by the victims. This incident took place in September.

The accused were identified as an e-rickshaw driver and a labourer working in Ahmedabad. The accused also alleged that they intended to take the girls with them willingly, but for some reason, it didn't work out. The married sister refused to go with them, which led the accused to put constant pressure on the two victims, leading to the registration of the case under sections dealing with rape, and further legal action is underway.

Details of the Complaint

The City Superintendent of Police (SP) stated that the victims, a married woman and her minor sister, approached the police, stating that the incident occurred in September after they had visited the Sheetla Mata Temple. According to their statement, they befriended two men at the temple, one of whom was their maternal cousin. The men subsequently stayed overnight in Kheria village, where they allegedly committed the crime.

Upon receiving the complaint, police dispatched a team to Morena, where the suspects resided, and took them into custody. The police have registered a case under Sections 64 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), the POCSO Act, and the SC/ST Act against the two.

Investigation and Background

During the initial questioning of the accused, it was revealed that two women were in contact with the accused and that they communicated with each other through the accused's maternal cousin. The police noted that while there had been prior family discussions to resolve the matter, no compromise was reached, prompting the sisters to come forward and seek legal action. (ANI)