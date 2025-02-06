Iranian woman strips naked, climbs onto police car in Mashhad to protest hijab laws (WATCH)

An Iranian woman stripped naked and climbed onto a police vehicle in Mashhad, openly challenging the Islamic Republic’s oppressive dress code policies.

Iranian woman strips naked, climbs onto police car in Mashhad to protest hijab laws (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

An Iranian woman stripped naked and climbed onto a police vehicle in Mashhad, openly challenging the Islamic Republic’s oppressive dress code policies. The daring protest, captured in a viral video, showcases the woman standing on the bonnet of the police car, fearlessly shouting at armed officers.

The footage, shared by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, reveals the woman moving to the vehicle’s windscreen, where she sits with her legs apart. An armed officer, seemingly hesitant to intervene, stands by as the protest unfolds. The video concludes with the woman raising her arms in defiance, her voice echoing through the streets.

While the woman’s husband later stated that she is currently receiving medical care, her audacious display is widely regarded as a protest against Iran’s increasingly harsh penalties for women who defy mandatory hijab regulations.

Also read: Hamas executed own members for alleged same-sex relationships, secret documents reveal

Iran has been tightening its grip on women’s dress codes, culminating in the controversial 'chastity and hijab' bill passed by lawmakers in December.

The legislation, which proposed severe fines and prison terms of up to 15 years for repeat violations, drew global condemnation from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, which accused Iran of "seeking to entrench the already suffocating system of repression." Following the backlash, the bill was suspended, but authorities continue to crack down on dissent.

In January, a woman at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport snatched a cleric’s turban to cover her own head after being confronted about her uncovered hair.

Last November, shocking footage emerged of a university student being forced into a vehicle at Tehran's Azad University, dressed only in her underwear. She was reportedly protesting against security forces who had torn her clothes during a confrontation over her lack of a headscarf.

The battle over women’s dress codes in Iran has been a source of tension since the 1979 revolution. However, the fight reached a boiling point in 2022 with the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly violating hijab laws.

Her death ignited nationwide protests, resulting in the brutal suppression of demonstrators, with security forces killing over 550 people and arresting thousands.

Also read: Handcuffing illegals US govt policy: S Jaishankar briefs RS over deportation of Indians | Top quotes (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hamas gets VIP welcome from Jaish, Lashkar terrorists in PoK. WATCH ddr

Hamas gets VIP welcome from Jaish, Lashkar terrorists in PoK. WATCH

Kuwait: Pre-marriage medical exams now required for all including expats anr

Kuwait: Pre-marriage medical exams now required for all including expats

Air India to resume Kochi-London service with increased frequency after technical approval anr

Air India to resume Kochi-London service with increased frequency after technical approval

Australia bans 'Deepseek AI' citing national security; China claims 'politicized' move vkp

Australia bans 'Deepseek AI' citing national security; China claims 'politicized' move

'Returned illegal aliens': US SHOCKING video shows Indian migrants handcuffed, chained boarding flight (WATCH) shk

'Returned illegal aliens': US SHOCKING video shows Indian migrants handcuffed, chained, boarding flight |WATCH

Recent Stories

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu vkp

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search anr

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search

SA20 Sunrisers Eastern Capetowns title hat-trick hopes alive, defeat Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator HRD

SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Capetown's title hat-trick hopes alive, defeat Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator

Capri Holdings Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Capri Holdings Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Recent Videos

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Video Icon
Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Exposed: CCTV Shows Clear Beating

Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Exposed: CCTV Shows Clear Beating

Video Icon
Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Video Icon
'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan

'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan

Video Icon
Palestinian Journalist Explores Devastated Neighborhoods in Gaza

Palestinian Journalist Explores Devastated Neighborhoods in Gaza

Video Icon