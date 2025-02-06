Iranian woman strips naked, climbs onto police car in Mashhad to protest hijab laws (WATCH)

An Iranian woman stripped naked and climbed onto a police vehicle in Mashhad, openly challenging the Islamic Republic’s oppressive dress code policies.

An Iranian woman stripped naked and climbed onto a police vehicle in Mashhad, openly challenging the Islamic Republic’s oppressive dress code policies. The daring protest, captured in a viral video, showcases the woman standing on the bonnet of the police car, fearlessly shouting at armed officers.

The footage, shared by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, reveals the woman moving to the vehicle’s windscreen, where she sits with her legs apart. An armed officer, seemingly hesitant to intervene, stands by as the protest unfolds. The video concludes with the woman raising her arms in defiance, her voice echoing through the streets.

While the woman’s husband later stated that she is currently receiving medical care, her audacious display is widely regarded as a protest against Iran’s increasingly harsh penalties for women who defy mandatory hijab regulations.

Also read: Hamas executed own members for alleged same-sex relationships, secret documents reveal

Iran has been tightening its grip on women’s dress codes, culminating in the controversial 'chastity and hijab' bill passed by lawmakers in December.

The legislation, which proposed severe fines and prison terms of up to 15 years for repeat violations, drew global condemnation from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, which accused Iran of "seeking to entrench the already suffocating system of repression." Following the backlash, the bill was suspended, but authorities continue to crack down on dissent.

In January, a woman at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport snatched a cleric’s turban to cover her own head after being confronted about her uncovered hair.

Last November, shocking footage emerged of a university student being forced into a vehicle at Tehran's Azad University, dressed only in her underwear. She was reportedly protesting against security forces who had torn her clothes during a confrontation over her lack of a headscarf.

The battle over women’s dress codes in Iran has been a source of tension since the 1979 revolution. However, the fight reached a boiling point in 2022 with the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly violating hijab laws.

Her death ignited nationwide protests, resulting in the brutal suppression of demonstrators, with security forces killing over 550 people and arresting thousands.

Also read: Handcuffing illegals US govt policy: S Jaishankar briefs RS over deportation of Indians | Top quotes (WATCH)

Latest Videos