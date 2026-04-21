MP Satnam Singh Sandhu visited the Dera Bassi grain market to assess wheat procurement operations. Farmers expressed satisfaction over the improved pace after the Centre relaxed procurement norms following Sandhu's intervention.

Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu visited the grain market in Dera Bassi to take stock of the ongoing wheat procurement operations and to interact with farmers to assess the on-ground situation following the notification issued by the Centre granting relaxation to farmers in procurement norms.

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During his visit on Monday, MP Satnam Sandhu reviewed the procurement arrangements, including lifting, payments and availability of basic facilities and sought feedback from farmers regarding any issues being faced in selling their produce. Farmers also expressed satisfaction over the improved pace of procurement in recent days. Earlier, MP Satnam Sandhu had also visited the grain market in Samrala on Sunday, where he met farmers and took stock of wheat procurement operations in the mandi. Gurdarshan Singh Saini, Nish Sharma and other members of the Arhtiya Association were also present along with MP Satnam Sandhu.

Procurement Gains Momentum After Centre's Intervention

Notably, the wheat procurement has picked up pace across mandis in Punjab following the relaxation in procurement norms notified by the Union Government on April 17. The decision came after MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, along with Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, had met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi in New Delhi and submitted a joint representation highlighting the difficulties faced by farmers due to weather-affected crops.

Citing the latest official figures, MP Satnam Sandhu said that before the Union Government issued a notification, both wheat arrivals and procurement in the state were progressing at a slow pace. However, following the relaxation granted to farmers, the procurement has gained significant momentum. "Prior to the notification issued by the Union Government, both wheat arrivals and procurement in the state were progressing at a slow pace. However, following the relaxation granted to farmers, the procurement has gained significant momentum since then. While the total wheat arrival stood at 6.53 LMT with only 2.47 LMT procured as of April 15, the figures have surged remarkably within just five days as over 34.16 LMT of wheat has been procured out of total arrivals of around 38.72 LMT as on April 20, reflecting a multifold increase in procurement across Punjab in the past five days alone," Sandhu said.

During his visit, MP Sandhu interacted with several farmers to understand whether they were facing any issues related to wheat procurement, lifting or payments following the notification issued by the Centre granting relaxation in procurement norms. He enquired about on-ground conditions post-relaxation and took feedback on the functioning of procurement agencies.

Farmers Express Gratitude for Timely Relief

Meanwhile, the farmers' community have expressed gratitude to the Union Government for its timely intervention, stating that the relaxation in procurement norms has come as a major relief that has ensured speedy and smooth procurement, protection from distress selling, along with timely payments to the farmers.

Expressing gratitude, MP Sandhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi for their swift and timely response. While referring to the notification issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, MP Sandhu said that the relaxation in quality norms has provided much-needed relief to farmers, particularly those affected by untimely rainfall in March and April. The Centre allowed relaxation in key parameters, including increased permissible limits for lustre loss and shrivelled grains, enabling smoother procurement.

"The Union Government acted promptly after the representation submitted to the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Prahlad Joshi, has ensured that farmers do not face distress in mandis. Following the relaxation in norms, procurement has gained momentum across Punjab, and farmers are now able to sell their produce without difficulty. The prompt action in this regard, backed by extensive field sampling and rapid assessment conducted by officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the Union Minister's directions, has come as a major relief to farmers in Punjab," added MP Sandhu.

He further added that the Centre's timely intervention has strengthened confidence among farmers and ensured smooth procurement operations across mandis in the state. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)