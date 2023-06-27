'MP plays big role in making BJP world's largest party': PM Modi tells party workers from Bhopal

Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains -- Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Jabalpur -- from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 27) addressed BJP party workers from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and said that the state has a big role to play in making Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the largest party in the world as he interacted with booth workers of BJP from Bhopal. Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh for getting two Vande Bharat Express trains today. The journey from Bhopal to Jabalpur will be faster and more comfortable now. Vande Bharat train will boost connectivity in the state."

"When I was in the US and Egypt, I was informed about your (workers) efforts. As soon as I came back, I was happy to meet you," PM Modi said.

"BJP's biggest power is its workers...I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP virtually. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party," PM Modi said.

Three more Vande Bharat trains -- Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express -- were also virtually flagged off.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, and Jharkhand."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, were present on the occasion.