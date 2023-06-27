Delhi Police arrest 5 for robbing delivery agent, associate at gunpoint in Pragati Maidan tunnel

A video footage that went viral on social media showed about four bike borne unidentified armed assailants allegedly blocked the victims' car inside the tunnel. As one of them opened the car's door, another snatched a bag with the cash and then fled the spot.

The Delhi Police has arrested as many as five people for robbing a delivery agent and his associate of around Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel. It is reportedly said that two of the four were arrested on Monday itself. They were questioned by the police and based on that the remaining three were arrested.

A video footage that went viral on social media showed about four bike borne unidentified armed assailants allegedly blocked the victims' car inside the tunnel. As one of them opened the car's door, another snatched a bag with the cash and then fled the spot.

WATCH: Two men robbed in New Delhi tunnel; CM Kejriwal demands Lieutenant Governor's resignation

In the wake of the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the Lieutenant Governor should resign and also targeted the Centre over the matter.

In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "LG should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens."

The incident comes days after Kejriwal wrote a letter to the LG VK Saxena in the light of recent cases of murder in the national capital.

In his letter, the Delhi CM proposed a meeting of his cabinet with the LG and sought directions for police officers to hold joint meetings with elected MLAs, councilors, and Resident Welfare Associations to suggest better ways of reduction of crime in the national capital.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the complainant, identified as Patel Sajan Kumar, who works as a delivery agent for a private firm in Chandni Chowk, gave a written complaint in which he mentioned that he along with his associate Jigar Patel was going to Gurugram to deliver the cash to a client.