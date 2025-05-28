In a shocking incident, a man allegedly bit off a retired engineer’s nose over a parking dispute in a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday evening.

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly bit off a retired engineer’s nose over a parking dispute in a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The incident unfolded in Ratan Planet Apartment in Naramau on Sunday evening.

The victim, Rupendra Singh Yadav, a retired engineer and current secretary of the housing society, was allegedly attacked by fellow resident Kshitij Mishra in a fit of fury.

According to Rupendra’s daughter, Priyanka, Mishra had called her father to complain about a car occupying his designated parking spot. Despite Rupendra suggesting that the society guard could handle the issue, Mishra insisted that he come down personally.

“Kshitij demanded that my father come down. When he did, he slapped him and then bit off his nose,” Priyanka said. The shocking sequence was captured on CCTV, where Mishra can be seen grabbing the secretary by the neck, slapping him, and then viciously sinking his teeth into his nose.

As Yadav screamed in agony, he was seen staggering back to his home, clutching his face in horror. The family immediately approached Bithoor police station, where Rupendra’s son, Prashant, filed a formal complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Mishra. Kalyanpur ACP Abhishek Pandey confirmed, “The victim underwent a medical examination.”

Rupendra Yadav was rushed to a hospital where doctors referred him to a higher medical facility. "A case has been filed against the accused. Currently, he is also hospitalised, and legal action will be taken once his condition stabilises," said the ACP.