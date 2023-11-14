Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was PRS Oberoi, visionary behind Oberoi Hotels, passes away at 94

    Born in New Delhi in 1929, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, or PRS Oberoi, served as the executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. He also held the position of chairman at Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, a major shareholder in EIH Limited.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 9:42 AM IST

    Renowned hotelier PRS Oberoi, the chairman emeritus of the Oberoi Group, passed away on Tuesday (November 14) at the age of 94, according to a spokesperson for the Oberoi Group. PRS Oberoi, affectionately known as "Biki," played a transformative role in reshaping India's hotel industry, leaving an indelible mark on luxury hospitality.

    Born in New Delhi in 1929, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, or PRS Oberoi, served as the executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. He also held the position of chairman at Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, a major shareholder in EIH Limited. The son of late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group, PRS Oberoi pursued education in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

    Beyond managing luxury hotels globally, PRS Oberoi played a crucial role in spearheading the development of Oberoi hotels and resorts, contributing to the brand's association with fine luxury in the hospitality sector.

    The "Oberoi" brand has become synonymous with excellence in luxury hospitality, with PRS Oberoi credited for placing Oberoi hotels prominently on the international luxury travelers' map. His vision led to the establishment of several luxury hotels in key cities, enhancing the global reputation of Oberoi properties.

    In recognition of his exceptional contributions to the country, PRS Oberoi was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in January 2008. Additionally, he received the lifetime achievement award at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) held in Cannes in December 2012, further highlighting his profound impact on the hospitality sector.

    Having served as chairman and director of EIH Limited, PRS Oberoi stepped down on May 3, 2022, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and innovation in luxury hospitality. His leadership and commitment have left an enduring imprint on The Oberoi Group and the broader hospitality landscape.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 9:42 AM IST
