Uttarakhand govt forms 6-member expert panel to investigate for Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; check details

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Efforts to free the trapped workers involve the strategic use of trucks carrying 900 mm diameter pipes. These pipes will be employed to create a stable platform for drilling and inserting metal pipes, facilitating the safe extraction of the workers.

The Uttarakhand government has taken a decisive step in investigating the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, appointing a six-member expert committee. This move comes as rescue operations continue for the 40 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway.

Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: On day 3, rescuers try to create escape passage for 40 stranded workers

The tunnel collapse occurred in the early hours of November 12, affecting a section of the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon. In response to this incident, the Uttarakhand government is mobilizing resources to not only rescue those trapped but also to comprehensively investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The deployment of an expert committee underscores the commitment of the authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse. As the rescue operations progress, the focus is on utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, including the auger machine and large MS pipes, to establish a secure pathway for the trapped workers to be safely evacuated. The arrival of trucks with necessary equipment marks a crucial phase in the ongoing efforts to address this unfortunate incident.

