MP CM Mohan Yadav attended the INDIA CHEM 2026 event in Mumbai, promoting the state's potential for investment in chemical and petrochemical industries. He highlighted the availability of land, water, power, and a skilled workforce.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the inaugural session of the three-day INDIA CHEM 2026 programme in Mumbai on Thursday and highlighted the state’s investment potential in the chemicals and petrochemicals sectors, citing the availability of land, water, electricity and skilled manpower.

CM Yadav said the state government was committed to encourage investors in the chemicals and petrochemicals industries and stressed the importance of healthy competition among states in attracting investments and promoting industrial growth. “Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, states have an opportunity for healthy competition as well as the scope to implement their respective policies to foster growth in trade and business across all sectors. I am pleased that all ministries of the Government of India are actively supporting every state government,” the CM said.

Madhya Pradesh's Investment Advantages

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s advantages, the Chief Minister said the state had a substantial land bank, adequate water and power availability, and a workforce capable of supporting industrial development. “For chemicals and petrochemicals sectors, Madhya Pradesh possesses a substantial land bank, along with the availability of water, power, and a skilled workforce. Given these significant prospects, our government has decided to encourage and support investors looking to expand in the chemicals and petrochemicals sectors,” he said.

Fostering Growth and Opportunities

Speaking about the significance of the event for Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said such sector-specific platforms bring together businesses of different sizes, creating opportunities for interaction and investment. “This event focuses on a particular sector, bringing together businesses associated with it, from the largest to the smallest. The Government of India, FICCI and various state governments are also participating, with Madhya Pradesh serving as a co-partner. Naturally, the state will benefit from this,” he said.

CM Yadav also stressed the investment made by the Central Government in the Bina refinery, saying the products generated by the refinery would create substantial employment opportunities and contribute to the country's economic progress.

About INDIA CHEM 2026

INDIA CHEM 2026, the 14th biennial international conference and exhibition, is being organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The event brings together industry leaders, investors, experts and policymakers associated with the chemicals and petrochemicals industries. (ANI)