Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launched a Rs 800 crore drinking water project in Indore under AMRUT 2.0. He expressed condolences for a recent water-related incident and hailed Indore as a model of development, cleanliness, and innovation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for a long-awaited drinking water supply project worth over Rs 800 crore in Indore district. The project under the Swachh Jal Abhiyan, as part of the AMRUT 2.0 Indore Water Supply Scheme (Package-1), aims to provide a robust, modern, and long-term solution to Indore's drinking water needs, according to an official release.

CM Yadav on Indore's Progress and Recent Tragedy

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav extended greetings of Makar Sankranti and said that the recent water-related incident in the Bhagirathpura area had caused deep anguish. He expressed profound condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed to Baba Mahakal for peace to the departed souls. He noted that Makar Sankranti is not merely a festival but a symbol of steady progress, just as the sun begins its northward journey and light increases, Indore continues to advance toward growth, development, and innovation.

The CM further said that Indore has been moving forward on the path of progress, development and innovation. It has emerged as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Indore has carved out a distinct identity in development, cleanliness, industry, trade, and good governance, making the entire State of Madhya Pradesh proud.

The Chief Minister also remarked that Indore's true identity lies in its hardworking people, indomitable spirit and progressive mindset. Every district of the State aspires to become like Indore. During challenging times, the government, municipal corporation and administration stood firmly with citizens, making every possible effort with sensitivity and commitment.

Recalling Water Struggles and National Projects

Additionally, the CM recalled the long struggle to connect the Malwa and Nimar regions to the Narmada water and said that the credit for completing the Sardar Sarovar Dam and ensuring national water security goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This has led to a historic increase in irrigation capacity, enabling irrigation across more than 56 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh.

Referring to river-linking projects, CM Yadav said the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) project would prove to be a boon for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He added that the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, envisioned by former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has now been realised under the leadership of PM Modi. Through the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government is committed to supplying clean drinking water to every village and city. With the Prime Minister's guidance and full support of the state government, Indore is moving ahead towards self-reliance, he said, assuring that the government stands firmly with Indore.

Minister Vijayvargiya Praises Citizen Participation

Meanwhile, Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya recalled the historic public movement to bring Narmada water to Indore, describing it as a symbol of the city's collective strength and resolve. He added that the Narmada water project was not merely a scheme, but the outcome of Indore's public determination. Expressing pride in Indore's cleanliness, he said that the city's identity has been shaped not only by development but also by active citizen participation, with sanitation workers being the true strength of Indore. He asserted that Indore was, is, and will remain number one. (ANI)