MP CM Mohan Yadav launched the 3rd phase of 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' in Indore. He initiated renovation works for three water bodies worth over Rs 21 crore and administered a water conservation pledge. The statewide campaign runs till June 30.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the third phase of the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada) at a state-level program held in Indore on Thursday. CM Yadav performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the renovation works of three major water bodies under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme on the occasion, which include Bilawali Talab with an estimated cost of Rs 12.72 crore, Limbodi Talab worth Rs 4.89 crore, and Chhota Sirpur Talab costing Rs 3.82 crore.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister also administered a pledge for water conservation to the people present in the program and called for collective efforts to preserve water resources.

Campaign Details and Nodal Departments

According to an official release, this statewide mega campaign will run for three and a half months and conclude on June 30. A total of 18 departments will participate in the initiative. The Panchayat and Rural Development Department will act as the nodal department, while the Urban Administration and Housing Department will serve as the co-nodal department.

Implementation and Governance Structure

Guidelines regarding the campaign have already been issued to all District Collectors. The campaign will be implemented under the leadership of the minister in charge of each district. District Collectors will act as nodal officers and oversee planning and monitoring through District Jal Ganga Samvardhan Committees. These committees will include key officials, representatives from participating departments, voluntary organisations, industrial institutions, agricultural research bodies, as well as eminent saints and citizens. At the block level, Sub-Divisional Officers (Revenue) will serve as nodal officers, supported by block-level committees. Notable sarpanches and distinguished individuals will also be invited to participate.

Ambitious Goals and Priority Activities

The third phase of the campaign sets even more ambitious goals. The government has resolved to undertake construction, development, and expansion works related to water conservation and storage at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore this year, the release said. Priority activities include the construction of new ponds, rejuvenation of existing ponds, repair of wells and 'baavdiyan' (stepwells), canal construction and improvement, revival of dry rivers, and the creation of groundwater recharge structures. The objective is to maximise rainwater harvesting and ensure the sustainability of water sources.

Special emphasis will be placed on the maintenance of over 10,000 check dams and stop dams across the state. Repairs to dam gates and strengthening of water infrastructure will also be undertaken to enhance groundwater recharge and improve irrigation availability.

Statewide Rollout and Coordination

The campaign will be conducted across all 55 districts of the state. Under the leadership of district in-charge ministers, District Collectors will coordinate with government departments, social organisations, and the public to plan and ensure the timely execution of water conservation and storage works. (ANI)