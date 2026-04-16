Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launched the digital census self-enumeration, urging citizens to participate. He stressed its importance for future development planning. The CM also inaugurated a workshop for tribal welfare, a key focus for the state.

Digital Census Commences in Madhya Pradesh

As the Census process commenced in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday filled out the self-enumeration form and appealed to citizens across the state to actively participate in the exercise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"In Madhya Pradesh, from April 16 to April 30, a digital self-enumeration will take place, in which I myself also participated. I want to make an appeal that we all should actively participate in this digital census. Through this census, assistance will be provided in preparing all the roadmaps for future development like schools, hospitals, and all types of public-oriented facilities. In the present era, the census becomes even more important," CM Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana will start Houselisting Census from May 1 to May 30, with a period of self-enumeration from April 16 to April 30. The government has come out with state-wise dates for houselisting and housing census.

Census 2027 will be India's 16th census and the eighth since Independence. For the first time, citizens will have the option of self-enumeration through a digital platform. The census will be conducted in two phases. Phase I covers Houselisting and Housing Census, being carried out over a period of 30 days across states and UTs between April and September 2026, with a 15-day self-enumeration window preceding the house-to-house enumeration work. In this phase, information about the condition of houses, amenities available to the household and assets possessed by the household will be collected. Questions of Phase I of the Census have been notified in January 2026.

Phase II-Population Enumeration (PE) will be conducted during February 2027 (UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Phase II will be conducted during September 2027.

Focus on Tribal Welfare

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a 'State-Level Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) Workshop' at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management in Bhopal.

Addressing the reporters, CM Yadav said, "Our state has the largest tribal population across India. In such a situation, the Government of India and the Madhya Pradesh government allocate a large portion of the budget for their welfare, aiming for their development alongside other communities. Our state government is increasing the tribal budget for their development across all sectors. Through the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme, the government is providing various resources to support this demographic. We are hoping that this section of society should walk alongside other communities."

The Chief Minister added that the two-day workshop, involving government and social sector participants, to enhance the welfare of tribal communities. (ANI)