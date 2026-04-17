MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Ekatma Parv' in Omkareshwar, a five-day festival by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate Shankaracharya Jayanti. He launched the 'Ekatm Dham' digital website and honoured Swami Sadanand Saraswati.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formally inaugurated the five-day mega cultural festival 'Ekatma Parv' at Omkareshwar, the sacred initiation site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Khandwa district on Friday.

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On this occasion, CM Yadav also honoured Dwarka Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati by presenting him with an angavastram, a garland, and a statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya as a mark of respect.

This festival will present a unique confluence of philosophical reflection, cultural consciousness and spiritual energy.

During the event, the Chief Minister also visited a book exhibition organised at the venue and participated in Vedic rituals. He further launched the digital website for 'Ekatm Dham', aimed at promoting the spiritual and cultural legacy associated with Adi Guru Shankaracharya. Additionally, the Chief Minister also administered the pledge of unity to the people participating in the event on the occasion.

Celebrating Shankaracharya's Legacy

"A five-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, to commemorate Shankaracharya Jayanti. Today, the inaugural session of the event features Peethadheeshwar Shankaracharya Sadananda Maharaj and other scholars. The 'Ekatm Dham'recalls the time 1200 years ago when Adi Guru Shankaracharya visited the place. Shankaracharya's contributions continue to honor India," CM Yadav told reporters.

Festival Highlights and Modern Themes

According to an official release, on the first day of the event, special focus will be on modern subjects 'Advaita and Gen-Z', where youth perspectives will be presented. In the following days, scholarly discussions will explore interconnections of Advaita philosophy with Artificial Intelligence (AI), environmental conservation, global peace and Sikh tradition's 'Ek Onkar'. This intellectual churning is an innovative effort to connect modern society and the new generation with the eternal concept of Advaita.

Ekatma Dham: A Global Spiritual Centre

An important highlight of the festival will be the initiation ceremony on April 21, in which more than 700 youths from India and abroad will take pledge as 'Shankardoot'. Through 'Ekatma Dham' at Omkareshwar, Government of Madhya Pradesh is establishing the philosophy of Acharya Shankar on a global platform. Here, 108-feet high 'Statue of Oneness' and under-construction 'Advaita Lok' museum are emerging not only as tourist attractions but also as global centres of spiritual inquiry. (ANI)