MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated 'Atal Bhavan', the new Rs 73 crore headquarters of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. He stressed it will be a symbol of good governance and also remotely launched a Rs 14 crore solar project for the corporation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters building of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), named 'Atal Bhavan', built at a cost of Rs 73 crore in Bhopal. The Chief Minister also unveiled the foundation plaque and inspected the new premises.

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'A Symbol of Good Governance'

He stressed that the building would emerge as a symbol of good governance, transparency and improved civic services in the state capital. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM Yadav said the new headquarters has been designed on the Green Building concept and would provide all civic facilities to citizens under one roof. He added that the building reflects the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who considered public service as the foundation of governance.

CM Launches Other Key Initiatives

The CM also wrote the message, "Bhopal will remain number one in cleanliness," on the cleanliness pledge board on the occasion. Additionally, the Chief Minister also remotely inaugurated a solar energy project developed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation in Deori village of Neemuch district under the PPP model at a cost of around Rs 14 crore.

Yadav on Pillars of Governance

CM Yadav further said that in a democracy, the Central Government, State Government and urban local bodies are important pillars of governance that reflect the sentiments of the people and represent a system of governance of the people, by the people and for the people. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positive transformation is taking place at the national, state, urban and rural levels. The State Government is continuously working for the welfare and development of the people of the state through various public welfare initiatives.

Support for Sanitation Workers

During the programme, the Chief Minister also distributed PPE kits to sanitation workers. The kits included raincoats, full-body protective dresses, helmets, gloves, masks and reflective jackets.

'Atal Bhavan' Features and Amenities

Meanwhile, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai expressed gratitude to CM Yadav and highlighted the achievements of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. She informed that the newly constructed Municipal Corporation building has been developed with a ground floor plus eight floors. Spread across nearly 2 lakh square feet, the building is equipped with modern amenities. (ANI)