A 3-year-old boy, Bhagirath, tragically died after falling into a borewell in Ujjain, MP. Despite extensive rescue efforts by multiple teams, he could not be saved. CM Mohan Yadav expressed grief and announced Rs 4 lakh aid for the family.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the death of a three-year-old boy, Bhagirath, who fell into a borewell in Jhalaria village under the Badnagar area of Ujjain district.

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In a statement, the Chief Minister said the incident was deeply tragic and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased child on behalf of the state government.

CM Expresses Grief, Announces Financial Aid

"The news of the passing of 3-year-old Bhagirath, who fell into a borewell in Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil in Ujjain, is extremely tragic. As soon as information about the incident was received, a rescue operation was launched by the district administration, SDERF and NDRF teams, but unfortunately, the child could not be saved. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is being provided to the family members by the government," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family to bear this immense loss. "I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the grieving family to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" CM added in the post.

Details of the Tragic Incident and Rescue Efforts

The child, identified as Bhagirath, son of shepherd Praveen Devasi, fell into the borewell at around 8 pm on Thursday. His mother, who was working nearby, saw him fall in. Other members of the group rushed to the spot on hearing her cries and alerted residents, who informed the police and administration.

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma reached the spot immediately. A rescue operation using half a dozen Pocklain and JCB machines was launched, with the SDERF (State Disaster Emergency Response Force) team digging a parallel pit alongside the borewell. Later, additional rescue operation teams from nearby places Indore, Harda and Bhopal were also reached at the spot.

The child was recovered from the borewell on Friday evening and immediately sent to the hospital but could not be saved.

Official Account of the Incident

Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh said, "Late yesterday evening, a family visiting from Rajasthan arrived at this location... The borewell in this field was properly covered, that is what eyewitnesses claim. However, the cover became dislodged. Tragically, while playing, the child slipped into the open borewell. Soon after the incident, the rescue teams immediately rushed to the spot and began operation."

"Just a short while ago, the child was rescued and has been transported to the hospital. After a medical examination, the condition will be known," Singh said.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said, "The rescue operation has been finally completed after 16 years. The child has been recovered and has been sent to the Civil Hospital immediately. Our SDERF team from Ujjain, Harda, Indore and Bhopal worked quite hard and I thank all of them." (ANI)