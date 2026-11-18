CM Mohan Yadav led a cabinet meeting in Madhya Pradesh, approving massive industrial projects, including agro, chemical, and bio-pharma parks, aiming to attract significant investments and create extensive employment opportunities across the state.

MP Cabinet Greenlights New Industrial Parks to Boost State Investment

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday chaired a special Cabinet meeting held at Gandhi Sagar and approved the development of several industrial parks across the state to attract investments worth thousands crore rupees and generate lakhs of employment opportunities. During the cabinet meeting, the council of ministers also gave nod to various projects and financial allocations exceeding Rs 2,700 crore for the development in the state.

Briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Yadav said the Cabinet approved the development of an Agro Park spread over 178 hectares at Basai village in Mandsaur district. The project is expected to attract an investment of approximately Rs 3,200 crore and generate employment for over 14,000 people. The cabinet also approved the establishment of a Chemical Park spread over 3,500 acres at Kurlasi village in Mandsaur under the Government of India's ‘BHAVYA Scheme’. The project is expected to bring an investment of around Rs 15,000 crore and create employment opportunities for one lakh people.

Similarly, approval was granted for setting up a Bio-Pharma Park across 453 hectares in the Ratlam Investment Region, expecting to attract investments of approximately Rs 18,000 crore and provide employment to around 25,000 people. In Dhar district, the Cabinet permitted a special incentive package for developing a textile and related industries park across 341.10 hectares at Bhainsola village. The project is expected to bring an investment of Rs 6,150 crore and generate employment for 35,000 people. The Cabinet further approved the establishment of a Deep-Tech Research and Innovation Park on 100 acres of land in Ujjain at a cost of Rs 237 crore. The facility will promote research in areas including space science, agricultural technology and emerging technologies.

Additionally, approval was granted for the second phase of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone in the SADA (Special Area Development Authority) area of Gwalior, covering 182.289 hectares of land in Talpura and Kulaith. The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a multi-product industrial area in Pandhurna. In another key decision aimed at strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Cabinet approved the formation of 'MP MSME Limited', with an initial financial provision of Rs 10 crore. It also approved the continuation of the infrastructure development scheme for micro, small and medium industries for the next five years at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore.

In the renewable energy sector, the Cabinet approved a proposal to develop an 800 MW battery energy storage system and a 200 MW floating solar power project under the second phase of the floating solar project at Omkareshwar. The council of ministers also approved the establishment of a Forest Zoo and Rescue Centre in Ujjain’s Naulakhi Reserved Forest area, spread over 210 hectares, at an estimated cost of Rs 855 crore. The project is expected to create approximately 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Furthermore, the Cabinet approved an increase in the sanctioned allocation for construction works at Rewa Medical College from Rs 321.94 crore to Rs 414.17 crore.