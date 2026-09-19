Eight devotees, including three children, died after their car was swept away by a rain-swollen stream in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa. PM Modi expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences over the death of eight people after a car carrying devotees was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. An amount of Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident.

An official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, “The mishap in Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.” The mishap in Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 19, 2026

Details of the Accident

At least eight people, including three children, two women and three men, died after a car carrying devotees was swept away in a rain-swollen stream near Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda area of Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar Soni, the incident took place when the vehicle carrying the devotees attempted to cross the stream amid strong currents. All the deceased were residents of Odisha and had travelled from Ujjain to visit the temple. The identities of the victims are being ascertained.

Administrative officials and rescue teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver may have attempted to cross the stream hastily amid the strong current, leading to the accident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)