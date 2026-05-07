Hasirani Rath, mother of Suvendu Adhikari's slain PA, demanded life imprisonment for her son's killers. Alleging a political motive, she linked the killing to BJP's rise in West Bengal and provocative comments from the ruling party.

Mother of Slain Aide Demands Life Imprisonment

Hasirani Rath, mother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandra, who was shot dead near Madhyamgram, demanded strict punishment for the accused on Thursday and alleged that the killing was politically motivated.

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Speaking to reporters, Hasirani Rath said she wanted life imprisonment for those responsible for her son's death. "I want the guilty to be punished. I am a mother, I do not want them to be hanged. I want life imprisonment for them," she said.

Alleges Political Motive

Alleging a political motive behind the killing, she claimed that the incident took place after the BJP came to power in the state. "They did this because the BJP came to power. Our state president and leaders are repeatedly saying to maintain law and order in the state. But those from the ruling party who were making various provocative comments, who were saying that after the 4th, the fathers of Delhi will not be able to save us, so after the 4th, they showed it," she alleged.

She further said that she would not have been as devastated had her son died in an accident. "If my son had died in an accident, I would not have been so sad. The way the miscreants tortured and killed my son, these are all stories made up by the Trinamool. Since Suvendu Babu defeated Mamata Banerjee, my family has faced such a danger," she alleged.

Suvendu Adhikari Calls Killing 'Cold-blooded Murder'

Chandra was allegedly shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also termed the killing of his personal assistant a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and urged the party workers to maintain peace, assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. He condemned the incident and told the reporters that Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar had talked to the family of the deceased.

Adhikari told reporters, "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what the DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and a murder was fully planned. The police initiated an investigation. We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident. Our entire leadership from Delhi has taken information about this. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family (of the deceased) and the police. Various leaders and chosen MLAs have come here from their regions. The police have found some evidence, and they will investigate. This is the result of 15 years of Maha-Jungle Raj. BJP will start the cleansing work of the goons here." (ANI)