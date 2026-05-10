On Mother's Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called mothers the 'embodiment of all sacred places.' He also highlighted his govt's initiatives for women's empowerment, including the Lakhpati Didi Yojana and job reservations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Mother's Day, describing mothers as the "embodiment of all sacred places."

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In a post on X, Dhami said a mother is the first source of values, knowledge and spiritual guidance in a person's life. "Mother is the living embodiment of affection, compassion, sacrifice, austerity, and values. It is at her feet that one experiences the first values of life, the first knowledge, and the first encounter with the divine," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that a mother's blessings serve as a source of strength, inspiration and light in life's journey, while extending heartfelt wishes to all residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Mother's Day. Mother's blessings are the true strength, inspiration, and the most sacred light on the path of life."

Empowering 'Matri Shakti' in Uttarakhand

Building on this message of respect and empowerment for women, the Chief Minister has, over the course of his tenure, also highlighted and implemented several welfare and economic initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of Matri Shakti in Uttarakhand's development.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working towards ensuring the dignity, safety, and empowerment of women. He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and State Governments are running several schemes for the welfare of women.

He also highlighted that women have made a significant contribution to the Uttarakhand statehood movement and to the development of the state thereafter. Women's empowerment and their overall development remain among the top priorities of the state government.

The Chief Minister further stated that through 68,000 self-help groups, around 500,000 women in the state are being economically empowered under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, and more than 200,000 women have already become Lakhpati Didis.

Women in the state are also being provided 30 per cent reservation in government jobs and 33 per cent reservation in cooperative societies.

CM Dhami also said that the government has fulfilled its promise to the people by implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, which is also linked to ensuring respect and rights for women.

Efforts are being made to strengthen women's economic independence through skill development initiatives. (ANI)