Union Minister Sanjay Seth hailed the record 91.91% voter turnout in West Bengal's first phase, predicting a clear majority for the BJP. He praised the Election Commission and criticized the TMC for poor governance and law and order issues.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday hailed the historic 91.91 per cent voter turnout recorded in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win in Bengal with a "clear majority". The Minister of State added that the nation felt proud that the Election Commission conducted polling fairly and independently.

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Speaking to ANI after polling for phase-1 concluded on Thursday, MoS Defence said, "Indian democracy is strong. Every Indian is proud that the Election Commission of India conducts elections in a fair and independent manner. The Election Commission's hard work has paid off and the voter turnout was high..."

Seth Slams TMC Governance

Attacking the Trinamool Congress, he added that law and order are in a terrible state and infiltrators have seized resources under the Mamata governemnt in the state. "In West Bengal, the situation is such that 50 lakh youth have migrated out for employment. The youth are angry, atrocities are committed against women, but Chief Minister Mamata Didi pays no attention. The public was angry. Law and order are in a terrible state and infiltrators have seized resources..." Seth said.

Seth further said that women are angry with the Opposition over the betrayal they have faced regarding the recently failed Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. He added, "This has made people angry, and therefore, the voter turnout has increased; the public is voting for the BJP. The BJP is going to win in Bengal with a clear majority. The same situation prevails in Tamil Nadu, where the women are angry with DMK. Women are angry over the betrayal they have faced regarding the Women's Reservation Bill. The BJP is set to win with a massive majority."

EC Hails Historic Turnout

Voting for the first phase of the Bengal Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with the state recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent. The high turnout reflected a robust democratic exercise as polling concluded amid stringent security arrangements across constituencies in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that the Commission salutes each voter of both states for coming out in large numbers to take part in the Democracy festival. "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence, ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

District-wise Turnout

Several districts in West Bengal recorded turnout figures exceeding 90 per cent. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent. The figures indicate consistently high participation across districts, with all major regions recording over 90 per cent turnout.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, polling for 152 constituencies in West Bengal concluded peacefully under tight security arrangements on Thursday. Voting for the remaining 142 constituencies is scheduled for May 29, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)