Morbi bridge collapse: Police file 1,262-page charge sheet; Oreva group's Jaysukh Patel included as accused

In November 2022, the Gujarat High Court directed the state government to survey all bridges and ensure they are in 'proper condition'. The court also directed the state to submit a list of bridges with a certified report on the condition of each.

The Morbi Police on Friday (January 27) filed a charge-sheet in the suspension bridge collapse incident that had occurred in Morbi town of Gujarat in October last year, in which 135 people were killed.

The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, was filed in the Morbi sessions court by Deputy Superintendent of Police PS Zala, who is the investigating officer of the case.

In addition to the nine accused who are already behind bars, it is reportedly said that Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which used to operate the bridge, has been named as the tenth accused in the charge-sheet.

A magistrate's court has already issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel in connection with the October 30, 2022 bridge collapse incident.

His anticipatory bail plea will come up for hearing on February 1. Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river that had collapsed.

The court also noted the issue of compensation and observed that the amount given is insufficient. The court said compensation offered to victims' families should be 'realistic' and 'appropriate'.

The Gujarat High Court's observations came after the Supreme Court directed it to examine the case 'weekly' to ensure inquiries identify those guilty of criminal negligence and offer adequate compensation to the families.