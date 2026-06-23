MP CM Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. He said Mookerjee's sacrifice inspires the nation and linked his legacy to the BJP's growth in Bengal and the implementation of the UCC in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, stressing his life and sacrifice continue to inspire people to remain vigilant and fight challenges faced by the nation.

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Addressing a programme in Bhopal, CM Yadav said Dr Mookerjee sacrificed his life to correct what he described as a grave mistake made during India's independence and stood firmly against conspiracies that threatened the country's unity. "We are fortunate that we represent a party whose first president sacrificed his life to address a grave error made at the time of India's independence. Dr Mookerjee was a towering personality who stood firm against such conspiracies, including those hatched since the British era and schemes designed to cede a large part of Bengal to the future Pakistan. Dr Mookerjee was a personality who sacrificed his life, yet he has always stood before the world like a beacon of light, guiding the way through future crises. His revolutionary example teaches us to remain vigilant and to struggle resolutely against the challenging situations and adversities the country may face," the Chief Minister said.

BJP's Growth in Bengal, UCC Implementation

He also referred to the BJP's political growth in West Bengal, stating that the state is now with the party with a resounding mandate. "There was a time when we felt the pain of not having Bengal, the home state of our founding president, with us. Today, however, Bengal stands with us with a resounding mandate. It is a matter of immense pride for us to be united with Bengal and to fully embrace Vande Mataram, addressing the anomalies regarding the Constitution, our government is moving forward with the Uniform Civil Code, incorporating suggestions from the public," the CM added.

Progress on Uniform Civil Code

CM Yadav stressed that they are moving forward step by step for the implementation of UCC, receiving suggestions from every section of society. He added that over 10 lakh suggestions were received in this regard so far across the state.

Who Was Syama Prasad Mookerjee?

Jan Sangh was the political predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the party marks Mookerjee's death anniversary as 'Balidan Diwas' following his demise in Kashmir on June 23, 1953. He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951.

Mookerjee was a tall political figure in pre-independence India and was the Finance Minister in the Progressive Coalition Ministry headed by Fazlul Haq, from which he resigned in less than a year. He also joined the Hindu Mahasabha, but later quit the year Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. After independence, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru inducted him into the Interim Central Government as a Minister for Industry and Supply. (ANI)