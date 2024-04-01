Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Asianet News Mood of the Nation Survey shows advantage BJP in Lok Sabha polls, Congress in deeper trouble

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

     

    The mega Mood of the Nation Survey conducted online by the Asianet News Network shows that the Opposition has quite an uphill battle on its hands. In many ways, the survey shows that this general election could set this nation on a whole new trajectory of growth.The mega Mood of the Nation Survey conducted online by the Asianet News Network shows that the Opposition has quite an uphill battle on its hands. In many ways, the survey shows that this general election could set this nation on a whole new trajectory of growth.

