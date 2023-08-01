Monsoon session: High tension expected in Lok Sabha as Amit Shah set to tables Delhi services bill

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    The Delhi services bill, officially named the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is set to be presented in Parliament today. The bill will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, and Deputy Home Minister Nityanand Rai will provide a statement justifying the need for an "immediate legislation" through the promulgation of the ordinance. Originally scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the bill's tabling was delayed due to disruptions in the House arising from the Manipur violence issue.

    If the bill is approved in both houses, it will replace an existing ordinance that had superseded a Supreme Court order granting the Delhi government control over most services. This ordinance has been a major point of contention between Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Central government.

    Haryana violence: 3 dead in communal clashes; schools, colleges closed today, internet suspended

    Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, a member of the opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A, has expressed strong opposition to the ordinance. The Congress and other opposition parties have also joined in denouncing the ordinance, which takes away the power of transfer and posting of officials from the Delhi government.

    It is reportedly said that around 109 Members of Parliament, including those from the 26-member Opposition bloc and some independents like Kapil Sibal, are expected to vote against the bill.

    Meanwhile, discussions on the Manipur issue, which commenced on Monday in the Rajya Sabha, are set to continue on Tuesday.

    Throughout the Monsoon Session, the Opposition has been persistently demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a discussion on Manipur.

    On Monday, the House faced multiple adjournments as the Opposition pressed for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267.

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    In response, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that the government has agreed to a short duration discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176 and called for the initiation of the discussion.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
