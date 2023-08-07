Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah tables Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha; check details

    The bill, often referred to as the Delhi Services Bill, was presented during the resumption of the house proceedings at 2 pm. A total of six hours has been allocated for the debate on this bill.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 7) introduced the Delhi Services Bill, officially known as The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

    The introduction of the Delhi Services Bill immediately sparked robust opposition. During the bill's discussion in the House, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed strong objections, stating, "BJP's approach is to control by hook or crook…this bill is completely unconstitutional, it is fundamentally anti-democratic, and it is a front-term assault on the regional voice and aspirations of the people of Delhi. It violates all principles of federalism, all norms of civil service accountability, and all models of assembly-based democracy."

    The proposed legislation, aimed at providing the Delhi Lieutenant Governor with ultimate authority over the transfer and posting of officials in the city government, is set to reinforce the Central government's dominion over the national capital. This bill received the nod from the Union Cabinet on July 25.

    Over the past few months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has engaged with multiple opposition leaders in an attempt to garner support against the bill. The AAP government has rallied various opposition figures to prevent its passage in the Rajya Sabha, where the NDA falls short of a majority on its own. Additionally, the Kejriwal-led AAP administration has contested the ordinance in the Supreme Court.

