Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devastating landslide in Uttarakhand: WATCH 3-storey hotel collapse in seconds; video goes viral

    A tragic hotel collapse during a landslide in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, amid torrential rains, leaves devastation, loss of life, and a community grappling for recovery.

    Devastating landslide in Uttarakhand: WATCH 3-storey hotel collapse in seconds; video goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 9:24 PM IST

    In the city of Uttarkhand's Rudraprayag, a well-known stopover for the Kedarnath Yatra pilgrimage, a devastating incident unfolded as a three-storey hotel crumbled within seconds due to a powerful landslide. This catastrophic event occurred in the Rampur Market locality and was triggered by the relentless torrential rains that have been battering the region. The result was not only a structural collapse but also a profound loss of life and widespread destruction.

    Tragically, the landslide claimed the lives of three individuals, while an additional seventeen people are currently unaccounted for, raising concerns about their well-being and safety. The chaos that unfolded was captured on video, revealing a scene of sheer panic as massive boulders rained down, causing people to scream and scramble in frantic attempts to escape the impending disaster. In an alarming sequence of events, the building disintegrated before the eyes of onlookers, shrouding the area in thick clouds of dust.

    In a heartening twist, the hotel's evacuation had been carried out proactively, preventing further loss of life among its occupants. However, the destructive force of the landslide spared little else in its path. The Rampur Market area bore the brunt of the devastation, with not only the hotel but also numerous houses, hotels, and roads left in ruins. The relentless fury of the elements transformed a once-thriving locality into a scene of devastation and ruin.

    Local residents faced a stark choice as the calamity unfolded – fleeing for safety or documenting the unfolding tragedy. As the ground gave way and structures crumbled, the sight of people running for their lives became a somber reminder of the unpredictable power of nature. With the landslide's aftermath, the community now faces the daunting task of recovery and rebuilding, grappling with the immense loss while seeking to restore a semblance of normalcy to the ravaged area.

    The incident in Rudraprayag serves as a stark reminder of the fragile balance between human habitation and the forces of nature, underscoring the importance of preparedness, vigilance, and swift response in the face of such disasters. As the community mourns the lives lost and assesses the extent of the damage, it is a somber moment that highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the midst of adversity.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen fielded as UDF candidate anr

    Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen fielded as UDF candidate

    ndian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    Indian pomegranates go to America, first test batch exported by air

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police vkp

    Drug racket: Man in Karnataka's Hubballi booked by Tamil Nadu Police

    Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after getting government bungalow back gcw

    'Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after getting government bungalow back

    I ride therefore I am Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty last post leaves netizens teary eyed gcw

    'I ride, therefore I am': Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's last post leaves netizens teary-eyed

    Recent Stories

    Renowned Malayalam director Siddique passes away anr

    Renowned Malayalam director Siddique passes away

    Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen fielded as UDF candidate anr

    Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen fielded as UDF candidate

    10 years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone shows love for comedy; drops funny video with Ranveer Singh ADC

    10 years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone shows love for comedy; drops funny video with Ranveer Singh

    Here are 7 leg exercises for obese women ADC EIA

    Here are 7 leg exercises for obese women

    Heres everything you need to know about Miso soup ADC EIA

    Here's everything you need to know about Miso soup

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon