Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon Mayhem in North India: PM Modi reviews situation, speaks to officials

    The Prime Minister's Office informed that teams of local administrations, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are working to ensure the well-being of those affected due to the heavy rainfall. The landslides and flooding caused by the rainfall has put lives and livelihoods in danger 

    Monsoon Mayhem in North India: PM Modi reviews situation, speaks to officials
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the Monson mayhem in different parts of north India. The Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to say, "PM @narendramodi spoke to senior Ministers and officials, and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected." Northern India has been devastated by torrential rains, resulting in a tragic loss of at least 22 lives and triggering landslides and flash floods in the region. The downpour in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been unprecedented, marking the heaviest rainfall in decades and leading to the closure of schools.

    In response to the dire situation, authorities in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, located in the Himalayan states, have urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Himachal Pradesh has also ordered the temporary closure of schools and colleges for two days.

    Officials have reported that all major rivers are overflowing. As per the local meteorological office, fresh red alert for extremely-heavy rainfall (above 204 mm) has been sounded in 10 out of the 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh, excluding the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, on July 9.

    In the past 36 hours, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 14 major landslides and 13 flash floods, leading to the closure of over 700 roads, according to the state emergency operation centre. The flash floods caused a bridge to collapse and washed away several dwellings. Helicopters have been deployed to rescue stranded individuals on roads and bridges due to the relentless rain.

    Local media reports indicate that streets in various northern states, including Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi have been submerged. Rescue teams have used rubber rafts in certain areas to reach people trapped in their homes.

    A senior official from the weather department revealed that multiple districts in Himachal Pradesh experienced rainfall equivalent to a month's average in just one day over the weekend. According to the weather department, Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have received rainfall this monsoon season that exceeds the average by 112%, 100%, and 70%, respectively.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar disappointed after surprise visit to waste treatment plants vkp

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar disappointed after surprise visit to waste treatment plants

    Bengaluru: Van carrying tomatoes worth Rs 2 lakh hijacked vkp

    Bengaluru: Van carrying tomatoes worth Rs 2 lakh hijacked

    Delhi rains: No floods forecast, evacuation when river Yamuna reaches 206 mark: CM Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    Flood-like situation unlikely in Delhi, govt prepared: CM Kejriwal on incessant rain

    Bengaluru: Man duped of over Rs 9 lakh by woman he met via matrimony site vkp

    Bengaluru: Man duped of over Rs 9 lakh by woman he met via matrimony site

    Himachal Pradesh deluge threatens to further spike tomato prices in North India snt

    Himachal Pradesh deluge threatens to further spike tomato prices in North India

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukones reaction when Ranbir said Its NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl

    Deepika Padukone's reaction when Ranbir said, 'It’s NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl'

    Top 10 essential rules for Cat Owners: Providing a safe and healthy environment for your feline companion MSW EAI

    Top 10 essential rules for Cat Owners: Providing a safe and healthy environment for your feline companion

    Hyundai Exter launched in India Know all about it gcw

    Hyundai Exter launched in India! Know all about it

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar disappointed after surprise visit to waste treatment plants vkp

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar disappointed after surprise visit to waste treatment plants

    cricket Ashes 2023: Will David Warner play Old Trafford clash? Australia's Pat Cummins keeps options open osf

    Ashes 2023: Will David Warner play Old Trafford clash? Australia's Pat Cummins keeps options open

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon