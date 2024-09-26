53 tablets, including Paracetamol, fail quality tests: Central Drug report

A recent CDASCO report revealed that 53 medicines, including paracetamol, diabetes, blood pressure tablets, and vitamins, failed quality tests. Some were flagged as toxic, including drugs from Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alchem Labs, raising concerns about medication safety across India.

In a recent report, the Central Drug Quality Control Organization (CDASCO) revealed that 53 medicines, including commonly used drugs like paracetamol, diabetes medications, blood pressure tablets, and vitamins, have failed quality tests. Some of these medicines have even been flagged as toxic, raising concerns over their safety.

The CDASCO conducts monthly sample testing across various parts of the country to ensure the quality of medicines. Their latest report includes findings that several medications, including vitamin C, Shellcall, a vitamin D supplement, vitamin B complex, and antacids such as Pan D, have failed the quality test. Drugs like Paracetamol IP 500 mg, Glimepiride used for diabetes, and Telmisartan prescribed for high blood pressure were also listed.



Notably, the paracetamol tablet that failed the test is produced by Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. At the same time, other drugs are manufactured by companies such as Hetero Drugs, Alchem Labs, Hindustan Antibiotics, Mail Life Sciences, and Pure and Cure Healthcare.



The report also highlighted that Alchem Labs’ Clavum 625 and Pan D drugs were found to be toxic. However, Alchem Labs denied producing the specific batches that were flagged in the report.

This monthly report serves as a warning to both consumers and healthcare professionals about the potential risks associated with certain medications. CDASCO’s stringent testing ensures that substandard drugs are identified and actions are taken to safeguard public health.

