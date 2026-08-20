MP CM Mohan Yadav slammed Congress for its decision to sing only two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram', calling it disrespect to the national song. He demanded an apology and said the country would not forgive the party for its double standards.

CM Yadav Criticises Congress's 'Double Standards'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticised the Congress over its decision to adopt the singing of only two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram', alleging that the party has shown disrespect towards the national song and demanding that it clarify its position and apologise to the country.

"It is very unfortunate to say that Congress is continuously becoming a subject of condemnation in the country because of its double standards regarding Vande Mataram. On one hand, they show a feeling of disrespect towards the honour of Vande Mataram. Their councillors in the Indore municipal corporation disrespected Vande Mataram, and by not taking any action against them, they have revealed their sentiments towards Vande Mataram. Now, the decision to adopt the singing of only two stanzas, the country will not forgive them," CM Yadav said.

Referring to the 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought to restore the song's prominence by having it sung alongside the national anthem at the Red Fort. "On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by singing the national song along with the national anthem at the Red Fort, sought to restore the spirit of Vande Mataram, which inspired thousands of revolutionaries to sacrifice their lives for the country In such a situation, Congress should clarify its position on this sacred song and apologise to the nation," Yadav said.

Congress Defends Decision

On Wednesday, the Congress Working Committee decided that only the first two stanzas of the national song would be sung at party events, citing the party's 1937 resolution. The decision followed days of controversy after the BJP accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi of conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15 and demanded a public apology.

After the CWC meeting, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party's stand on the recitation of Vande Mataram was clear and that it would follow the decisions taken by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1937. (ANI)