An NIA court convicted and sentenced two Moga residents to 5.5 years in prison for hoisting a Khalistan flag at a government building in 2020, an act instigated by designated terrorist and SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at SAS Nagar (Mohali) has convicted and sentenced two accused in a 2020 case relating to the hoisting of a Khalistan flag on a government building in Punjab's Moga at the instigation of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general counsel and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

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Two Accused Sentenced to 5.5 Years

According to the NIA, the accused, identified as Moga residents Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh, have been sentenced to five years and six months of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 16,000 each under various sections of the IPC, UA(P) Act, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Pannun Declared Proclaimed Offender

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted the duo along with two other arrested accused and two USA-based absconders, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his associate Rana Singh aka Harpreet Singh. Pannun and Harpreet Singh, a member of SFJ, were declared proclaimed offenders in the case by the Mohali Special Court in 2021.

Details of the Crime

According to the agency, on the instigation of Pannun and in exchange for a cash reward from SFJ, Inderjeet and Jaspal hoisted a Khalistani flag at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Moga on August 14, 2020, ahead of Independence Day. The accused had entered the administrative complex, climbed to the top of the building, and hoisted a saffron/yellow flag bearing the word "KHALISTAN" on a fixed iron pole. They also allegedly insulted the Indian national flag by cutting its rope, causing it to fall, and dragging the tricolour.

Investigations revealed that Harpreet Singh had paid the accused for executing the act. The NIA further stated that Pannun had, between August 10 and 11, 2020, uploaded a video on social media urging residents of Punjab and Haryana to hoist Khalistani flags. He had also announced a reward of USD 125,000 for hoisting such a flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and USD 2,500 for hoisting it at any government office.