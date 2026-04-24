PM Modi expressed confidence in a landslide BJP victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, stating the first phase of polling has certified a 'wave of change' and announced the end of TMC's 'Maha Jungle Raj' and tyranny in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence in a landslide victory of the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, affirming that the ruling TMC's "Maha Jungle Raj" will be ended.

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Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha here to shore up the BJP prospects ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, PM expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the public for supporting BJP in the first phase of polling on Thursday and said that they have "rebuilt the temple of democracy." "Yesterday, after the first phase of polling, the wave of change that was visible in Bengal for a long time has been certified. Yesterday the support for BJP has initiated the victory for BJP. In the Bengal, in which TMC crushed the temple of democracy with their tyranny, in that Bengal, the people have rebuilt that temple. Now, in the second phase you will have to hoist our victory flag on this temple of democracy," he said.

'TMC Goons Will Not Be Spared'

The PM affirmed that following the announcement of the results on May 4, TMC's goons will not be spared, asserting that the people want change in West Bengal. "On May 4, after the results are out, the TMC goons will not find a place to hide in Bengal. They will have no one to save him. Yesterday the first phase of polling has announced the end of TMC's Maha Jungle Raj. Today, there is only one slogan echoing in Bengal, Paltano Dorkar (Change is necessary)," the PM said.

PM Reacts to Poll Violence

Further reacting to the various incidents of violence during the polling yesterday involving TMC members, PM Modi said that the TMC is conceding its defeat and is thus, acting "restless." "Because of this BJP is restless now. Yesterday all night it was boosting its goons to get to the streets. I want to tell this to the people of Bengal, remember this is the land of revolution and warriors. Just as a dying flame flickers a lot, similarly, the TMC before losing is disbalancing," he said,

Attacks on BJP Candidates

His remarks come after BJP candidate from Kumarganj, Subhendu Sarkar, claimed that he was injured and his car was vandalised by TMC workers who attacked him in his Assembly constituency.

Speaking with the media, Subhendu Sarkar alleged that agents in multiple polling stations were "forcibly removed" and when he went to assess the situation on ground at Booth No. 24, the TMC workers allegedly attacked him and his team. He further alleged that the Central forces deployed at the station were not present during the attack.

Another BJP candidate, Agnimitra Paul's car was vandalised during the first phase of voting in West Bengal's Asansol. The incident took place in the Rahamatnagar area.

Paul said the rear portion of her car was severely damaged after a large stone was allegedly hurled at it while she was seated inside. Describing the incident, she added, "My car was attacked and vandalised. I had gone to the Rahmat Nagar minority area when a large boulder was thrown onto my car. The entire back of the car was destroyed, and the glass was completely shattered." She further said that while she and her security personnel escaped unhurt, one member of her team sustained minor injuries.

High Voter Turnout in Phase I

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The polling for the second phase is scheduled on April 29 followed by the counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)