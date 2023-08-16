'Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears...' Congress protests Nehru Memorial name change

On Wednesday, the Congress party asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently centered his efforts on "rejecting," "altering," "discrediting," and "eradicating" the Nehruvian legacy.

After the official renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, the Congress party on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a singular focus on "denying, distorting, defaming and destroying" the Nehruvian legacy.

The opposition party asserted that despite the continuous attacks, the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru will endure for the world to witness, serving as an inspiration for future generations. In a statement on a certain platform, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated, "From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world-renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML -- Prime Ministers' Memorial Museum and Library."

"Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy," he said.

"He (Modi) has replaced 'N' with 'P.' That 'P' truly stands for pettiness and peeve," remarked the Congress leader.

However, Nehru's substantial contributions to the freedom movement and his monumental achievements in establishing the democratic, secular, scientific, and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state cannot be erased, even as they face an "assault from Mr Modi and his followers", Ramesh highlighted.

In spite of the unrelenting attacks, the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru will persist, continuing to inspire future generations, Ramesh affirmed.

The official renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society took effect on August 14.

About Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

Established in 1964, the NMML's primary objective was to chronicle and analyze India's political and societal evolution, with specific emphasis on the era of Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership. Within its confines, an extensive compilation of documents, images, personal records, correspondences, and related materials associated with Nehru's life and the narrative of contemporary India is safeguarded.

Beyond its roles in archiving and scholarly exploration, the NMML also acts as a venue for showcasing exhibitions, conducting seminars, delivering lectures, and hosting various public engagements, all geared towards fostering comprehension of India's historical background, cultural richness, and the invaluable contributions of its key figures, with Nehru being of paramount importance. The institution functions as a central point for academics, researchers, students, and the general public seeking insights into India's historical trajectory, its struggle for autonomy, and the process of nation-crafting.