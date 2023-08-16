Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears...' Congress protests Nehru Memorial name change

    On Wednesday, the Congress party asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently centered his efforts on "rejecting," "altering," "discrediting," and "eradicating" the Nehruvian legacy.

    Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears Congress protests Nehru Memorial name change
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    After the official renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, the Congress party on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a singular focus on "denying, distorting, defaming and destroying" the Nehruvian legacy.

    The opposition party asserted that despite the continuous attacks, the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru will endure for the world to witness, serving as an inspiration for future generations. In a statement on a certain platform, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated, "From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world-renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML -- Prime Ministers' Memorial Museum and Library."

    "Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy," he said. 

    "He (Modi) has replaced 'N' with 'P.' That 'P' truly stands for pettiness and peeve," remarked the Congress leader.

    However, Nehru's substantial contributions to the freedom movement and his monumental achievements in establishing the democratic, secular, scientific, and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state cannot be erased, even as they face an "assault from Mr Modi and his followers", Ramesh highlighted.

    In spite of the unrelenting attacks, the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru will persist, continuing to inspire future generations, Ramesh affirmed.

    The official renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society took effect on August 14.

    About Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

    Established in 1964, the NMML's primary objective was to chronicle and analyze India's political and societal evolution, with specific emphasis on the era of Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership. Within its confines, an extensive compilation of documents, images, personal records, correspondences, and related materials associated with Nehru's life and the narrative of contemporary India is safeguarded.

    Beyond its roles in archiving and scholarly exploration, the NMML also acts as a venue for showcasing exhibitions, conducting seminars, delivering lectures, and hosting various public engagements, all geared towards fostering comprehension of India's historical background, cultural richness, and the invaluable contributions of its key figures, with Nehru being of paramount importance. The institution functions as a central point for academics, researchers, students, and the general public seeking insights into India's historical trajectory, its struggle for autonomy, and the process of nation-crafting.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 60 dead as heavy rainfall continues in Himachal Mandi worst hit rescue ops underway gcw

    Over 60 dead as heavy rainfall continues in Himachal, Mandi worst-hit; rescue ops underway

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-61 Aug 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-61 Aug 16 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check HERE

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 10 quotes of former PM of India anr

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 10 quotes of former PM of India

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Chandrababu Naidu reacts on TDP joining NDA

    'At the right time...' Chandrababu Naidu on TDP joining NDA for Lok Sabha Election 2024

    Delhi woman kills 11 year old son of live in partner stuffs body in box bed arrested gcw

    Delhi woman kills 11-year-old son of live-in partner, stuffs body in box-bed; arrested

    Recent Stories

    Over 60 dead as heavy rainfall continues in Himachal Mandi worst hit rescue ops underway gcw

    Over 60 dead as heavy rainfall continues in Himachal, Mandi worst-hit; rescue ops underway

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-61 Aug 16 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-61 Aug 16 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check HERE

    Akuri to Sali Boti: 7 popular dishes to relish on Parsi New Year 2023 vma

    Akuri to Sali Boti: 7 popular dishes to relish on Parsi New Year 2023

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 10 quotes of former PM of India anr

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 10 quotes of former PM of India

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Chandrababu Naidu reacts on TDP joining NDA

    'At the right time...' Chandrababu Naidu on TDP joining NDA for Lok Sabha Election 2024

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon