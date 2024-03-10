Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Modi Ki Guarantee has zero warranty': TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at party rally

    Amidst this political fervor, Banerjee confidently predicted that the people of West Bengal would respond robustly during the Lok Sabha elections, expressing discontent over the alleged withholding of the state's funds by the saffron camp.

    Modi Ki Guarantee has zero warranty: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at party rally AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    In a fiery address at the 'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally in Brigade Parade grounds, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing critique, dismissing the BJP's "Modi ki guarantee" as having "zero warranty." Accusing BJP leaders of being "outsiders and anti-Bengal," Banerjee asserted that their visits to the state during elections were opportunistic.

    Amidst this political fervor, Banerjee confidently predicted that the people of West Bengal would respond robustly during the Lok Sabha elections, expressing discontent over the alleged withholding of the state's funds by the saffron camp.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan

    Addressing a charged crowd at the 'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took aim at the BJP's "Modi ki guarantee," declaring it to be devoid of any warranty.

    In a bold assertion, Banerjee positioned Mamata Banerjee and the TMC as the reliable guardians of promises, contrasting them with what he labeled as BJP's outsider status and anti-Bengal stance. He attributed the withholding of funds to the state by the BJP to this perceived disconnect.

    Undeterred by recent ED and CBI raids, Abhishek Banerjee dismissed their impact, confidently saying that they wouldn't yield results as the TMC had opted not to participate in the elections. This stance reflects the TMC's defiance in the face of ongoing investigations.

    Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead

    Simultaneously, the TMC unveiled its complete lineup of 42 candidates from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Notably, ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan emerged as a surprise inclusion, chosen to contest from Berhampore. This strategic move adds an interesting dimension to the electoral landscape, further intensifying the political discourse in West Bengal.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect can be found in Mosques, Madrasas: Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect can be found in Mosques, Madrasas: Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell

    India secures Free Trade deal with European nations, PM Modi calls it win-win AJR

    India secures Free Trade deal with European nations, PM Modi calls it win-win

    Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead AJR

    Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free vkp

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free

    Recent Stories

    9 dead, 78 severely ill after consuming Sea Turtle meat at Zanzibar, East Africa vkp

    9 dead, 78 severely ill after consuming Sea Turtle meat at Zanzibar, East Africa

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event RKK

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award' NIR

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award'

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect can be found in Mosques, Madrasas: Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect can be found in Mosques, Madrasas: Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon