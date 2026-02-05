AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Modi government's 11-year tenure, stating it has fostered suspicion, lies, and fear. He also spoke on the UGC anti-discrimination rules and warned that the SC/ST Atrocities Act could be abolished.

Owaisi Slams Modi Government's '11-Year Record'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticised the BJP government over its performance since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, accusing the ruling party of replacing truth and trust with suspicion and lies. Addressing a public rally in Adilabad, Owaisi asserted that the country required confidence, honesty, and hope, but instead was left with suspicion, normalised falsehoods, and a climate of fear.

"I take no pleasure in saying this, but ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of this country, instead of giving something to the country, he tells the people, "Give to me." The people have received nothing. This country needed trust and confidence. The BJP has given this country suspicion. This country needed truth; the BJP has normalised lies. This country needed us to stand tall and become a superpower in the world. What did the poor get? In eleven years, they got poverty and humiliation. Where there should have been hope, fear has taken its place. This is the real record of these eleven years," said Owaisi.

On UGC Regulations and Discrimination

Addressing the recently introduced University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, noting that the rules explicitly prohibit discrimination against minority, backward class, Dalit, and tribal students. "The UGC rules stated that there would be no discrimination against any minority student, backward class student, Dalit, or tribal student in the university. A huge uproar was created against this... The Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court judgments talk about real equality," Owaisi said.

Warns Dalit Communities Over SC/ST Act

Warning Dalit communities, Owaisi alleged that if the current approach continues, elements of the "Sangh Parivar" could eventually seek to dilute or abolish the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "PM Narendra Modi's government could not defend its rules in the Supreme Court and a stay order was issued. We are also warning our Dalit brothers, if this attitude continues, one day these Sangh Parivar people will also abolish the SC/ST Atrocities Act... I saw a video of a staunch BJP supporter against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying absurd things about the minister. I have no sympathy for him, but he is a minister of India... This behaviour is wrong," he added.

Amid an uproar around the country over the alleged "discrimination" against the General Category in the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, the SC has stayed the regulations. The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints from students in the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories. Students, mostly from the general category, protested against regulations that promote discrimination on campuses rather than equality. The students noted that the regulation has no provision to address fraudulent complaints filed against General Category students. (ANI)