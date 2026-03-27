The Defence Ministry has signed two contracts worth Rs 858 crore. A Rs 445 crore deal was inked with Russia for Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, and a Rs 413 crore contract was signed with Boeing India for P8I aircraft inspection.

The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts, worth a total of Rs 858 crore, for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile System and Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft on Friday. The contracts were inked at Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi, on March 27, 2026.

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Tunguska Missile Deal with Russia

According to the Ministry of Defence, the contract for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at Rs 445 crore, for the Indian Army, was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. These cutting-edge missiles will enhance India's multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats, including aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership.

P8I Aircraft Maintenance Contract

Ministry of Defence further mentioned that the contract for the Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft for Indian Navy under the Buy Indian category with 100% Indigenous Content, valued at Rs 413 crore, was signed with Boeing India Defense Private Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Boeing, in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Defence. This contract will ensure Depot-level maintenance of the P8I fleet at the in-country MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility, which is in line with the Government of India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India.

Indian Army Eyes Long-Range BrahMos Missiles

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Indian Army is looking to place a huge order for an 800 km strike range variant of BrahMos supersonic Cruise missiles.

The Indian army is currently operating Cruise missiles, which can hit targets at 450 km plus and is now looking to place orders for the 800 km plus strike range variant of BrahMos Cruise missiles, Defence officials told ANI. (ANI)