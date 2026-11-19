MLC Dinesh Gooligowda has requested Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar to withdraw 193 criminal cases filed against farmers and Kannada activists between 2021 and 2026, citing the mental stress and career obstacles caused by these legal proceedings.

MLC Dinesh Gooligowda Urges Karnataka CM to Drop Cases on Protesters

Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda has urged Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to take a decision at the next Cabinet meeting on withdrawing cases registered against farmers, farmer leaders and Kannada activists in connection with various protests.

In a letter dated November 17, 2026, addressed to the Chief Minister, Gooligowda said Karnataka has witnessed several historic struggles concerning land, water, language and the interests of farmers. "Farmers, farmer leaders and activists of Kannada organisations have been continuously fighting for their rights without any personal selfishness or vested interest, for the welfare of the land and the community," Gooligowda said.

He recalled that in recent years, farmers had agitated for the Mahadayi and Cauvery river water issues, for fair price for crops, remunerative MSP, and for continuous power supply to IP sets, to protect the basic rights and interests of farmers. "Thousands of farmers had participated in those struggles, and many had even gone to jail," the MLC said.

"Similarly, Kannada organisations had fought to protect Karnataka's border, strengthen Kannada language, protect Belagavi, ensure Kannada name boards, provide jobs to locals and give priority to Kannadigas, and to protect the rights of Kannadigas and the existence of the State. But during such public and democratic struggles, thousands of farmers, farmer leaders and protesters are facing various cases registered by the police," he said.

Gooligowda said in the last six years, from 2021 to August 2026, a total of 193 criminal cases have been filed against farmers and Kannada protesters in connection with various protests held for land, water and language protection. "Due to these cases, they are facing many kinds of hardships, including repeatedly going to court, paying lawyers' fees and bearing expenses. This has caused mental stress to the protesters and their families and has become a burden in their daily life," he said.

"Students and youth who participated in the struggles also fear that the cases against them may create obstacles in getting government jobs, passports and other facilities. Many youths who participated in protests for the land and language are worried about their future, and there is a need to look at such cases from a humanitarian angle," Gooligowda added.

"Our Government under the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister has come responding to the feelings of the people, committed to the interests of farmers, Kannadigas and the common man. To continue as a people's government in the same way, it is extremely necessary to withdraw the cases filed against farmers, farmer leaders and Kannada activists as a gift," Gooligowda said. He suggested that cases related to peaceful protests, struggles for farmers' rights, movements for protection of Kannada land and language, and demands in public interest should be identified based on a review by the concerned departments, and except for cases related to serious criminal offences, the remaining cases should be withdrawn on humanitarian grounds, keeping in mind law and order.

"Such a positive decision of the Government will instil confidence in farmers, and will also help in continuing the struggles of the farmers for food, water and language peacefully and democratically," he said. In this background, he requested that the issue be placed as a special agenda in the next Cabinet meeting and, after considering the proposal, a suitable decision be taken to withdraw cases related to farmers, farmer protesters and Kannada activists and people's movements.