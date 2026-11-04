MK Stalin visited the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore and urged the youth to focus on reading to ensure state progress. He also laid the foundation stone for the new integrated DMK district headquarters in Nilambur.

Stalin Visits Periyar Arivulagam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed happiness after visiting the Periyar Arivulagam in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore, and urged youngsters to make use of libraries, read books and gain knowledge to contribute to the state's progress. Stalin visited the Periyar study centre after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the integrated DMK district headquarters on a 50-cent plot at Nilambur in Coimbatore. Students gathered at the centre and welcomed him with cheers.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, Stalin said, "I am happy to see this facility. However, due to the large gathering, I could not inspect the entire complex. I would like to visit again." Emphasising the importance of reading and access to libraries, he said, "Tamil Nadu is moving in the wrong direction. Youngsters should make use of libraries, read books and gain knowledge and contribute to taking the state towards progress."

Infrastructure and Future Initiatives

When asked whether more libraries like Periyar Arivulagam would be established across Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, "The previous DMK government had initiated several library projects in different districts. The Periyar Arivulagam project in Coimbatore was nearly 99 per cent complete during our regime. The present government opened the facility only after coming to power; otherwise, it could have faced closure." He urged the government to expedite the ongoing library projects in other districts and make them accessible to the public.

He earlier attended the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony for the new district party office at Nilambur and laid its foundation stone. The proposed three-storey building will have a marriage hall on the ground floor, a dining hall on the first floor, and the integrated DMK district office and a conference hall on the third floor. Upon his arrival at Coimbatore International Airport, Stalin was accorded a warm welcome by DMK cadres and members of Periyar Kalagam, who presented him with books and bouquets.