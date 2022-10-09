Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time

    MK Stalin, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary. In the newly constituted general council meeting, the party declared him elected unopposed to the top party post.
     

    MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    MK Stalin, a DMK veteran and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, was unanimously chosen as party president during the party's general council meeting on Sunday in Chennai. The DMK announced Stalin elected unopposed to the highest party post in the newly formed general council.

    Duraimurugan and T R Baalu, both party stalwarts, were overwhelmingly chosen as general secretary and treasurer, respectively. All three leaders have been re-elected for the second time.  The trio were the only ones who filed nominations to their respective posts on October 7. K N Nehru has been made the principal secretary of the party.

    When the Chief Minister arrived at the venue of the general council meeting, he was accorded a rousing reception by party workers.

    Also Read | Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Following elections to party offices at different levels across the state, the DMK's 15th organisational polls resulted in the election of the party's president, general secretary, and treasurer. The 69-year-old senior politician, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has served in a number of party positions, including DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary.

    Stalin was chosen as the DMK’s president on August 28, 2018 following the death of his father and the incumbent M Karunanidhi on August 7.  Since then the DMK has had successive electoral victories in 2019 parliamentary elections and 2021 assembly elections which brought the party back to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade and the local body elections last year and this year.

    Stalin is the DMK's second president. Karunanidhi became the DMK's first president in 1969, the first time the position of president was formed in the party. C N Annadurai, a Dravidian movement icon and DMK founder, was the party's general secretary until his death in 1969. The DMK was established in 1949.

    Also Read: Uttar Pradesh roads will be better than USA by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

    Lt Rahul Turan completes Ironman World Championship

    Uttar Pradesh roads will be better than United States by 2024 says Nitin Gadkari gcw

    Uttar Pradesh roads will be better than USA by 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

    Waterlogged streets in Delhi IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra UP to witness heavy rains gcw

    Waterlogged streets in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra, UP to witness heavy rains

    Gujarat Election 2022 PM Modi to inaugurate India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

    PM Modi in Gujarat today; he will inaugurate India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

    Recent Stories

    Max Verstappen wins 2022 FIA Formula One world championship at Japanese GP

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins 2022 Formula One world championship at Japanese Grand Prix

    John Campbell becomes second Windies/West Indies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?-ayh

    John Campbell becomes second Windies cricketer to be banned for doping; who is the first?

    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Muslims use condoms more... Owaisi's jibe at Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

    Are you in a long-distance relationship? Here are 5 tips to make it last long sur

    Are you in a long-distance relationship? Here are 5 tips to make it last long

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats against India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed debuts, Keshav Maharaj captains as South Africa bats

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon