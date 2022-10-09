MK Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time

MK Stalin, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary. In the newly constituted general council meeting, the party declared him elected unopposed to the top party post.

MK Stalin, a DMK veteran and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, was unanimously chosen as party president during the party's general council meeting on Sunday in Chennai. The DMK announced Stalin elected unopposed to the highest party post in the newly formed general council.

Duraimurugan and T R Baalu, both party stalwarts, were overwhelmingly chosen as general secretary and treasurer, respectively. All three leaders have been re-elected for the second time. The trio were the only ones who filed nominations to their respective posts on October 7. K N Nehru has been made the principal secretary of the party.

When the Chief Minister arrived at the venue of the general council meeting, he was accorded a rousing reception by party workers.

Following elections to party offices at different levels across the state, the DMK's 15th organisational polls resulted in the election of the party's president, general secretary, and treasurer. The 69-year-old senior politician, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has served in a number of party positions, including DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary.

Stalin was chosen as the DMK’s president on August 28, 2018 following the death of his father and the incumbent M Karunanidhi on August 7. Since then the DMK has had successive electoral victories in 2019 parliamentary elections and 2021 assembly elections which brought the party back to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade and the local body elections last year and this year.

Stalin is the DMK's second president. Karunanidhi became the DMK's first president in 1969, the first time the position of president was formed in the party. C N Annadurai, a Dravidian movement icon and DMK founder, was the party's general secretary until his death in 1969. The DMK was established in 1949.

(WIth PTI inputs)