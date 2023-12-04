Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: While the Mizo National Front (MNF) presently holds power in Mizoram, trends suggests a potential change in leadership, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) expected to secure a narrow but majority vote share.

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    Countingof votes is underway in Mizoram's 40 constituencies, shaping the fate of candidates in this state election. Amidst the diminishing presence of national parties like the BJP and Congress, early trends foresee a close competition between regional parties ZPM and MNF.

    While the Mizo National Front (MNF) presently holds power in Mizoram, trends suggests a potential change in leadership, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) expected to secure a narrow but majority vote share. A rundown of leading candidates emerging from their respective constituencies is underway as the vote count progresses.

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Opposition ZPM surges ahead of Zoramthanga’s MNF in early leads

    The last assembly elections in Mizoram occurred in 2018, ushering in the MNF to form the state government. Chief Minister Zoramthanga's term is due to conclude on December 17. The previous elections witnessed a resounding victory for the MNF, with national parties failing to make a significant impact in the state.

    Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Constituencies, leading candidates and party list

    1. Hachhek
    2. Dampa
    3. Mamit - H Lalzirliana - MNF
    4. Tuirial
    5. Kolasib - R. Lalthangliana - BJP
    6. Serlui
    7. Tuivawl - JMS Dawngliana - ZPM
    8. Chalfilh- Lalbiakzama - ZPM
    9. Tawi - Lalnilawma - ZPM
    10. Aizawl North 1 - R Lalzirliana - MNF
    11. Aizawl North 2 - Vanlalthlana - ZPM
    12. Aizawl North 3 - K Sapdanga - ZPM
    13. Aizawl East 1 - Zoramthanga - MNF
    14. Aizawl East 2 - B Lalchhanzova - ZPM
    15. Aizawl West 1
    16. Aizawl West 2 - Lalruatkima - MNF
    17. Aizawl West 3
    18. Aizawl South 1 - C. Lalsawivunga - ZPM
    19. Aizawl South 2
    20. Aizawl South 3
    21. Lengteng
    22. Tuichang - Tawnluia - MNF
    23. Champhai North     
    24. Champhai South - T. J Lalnuntluanga - MNF
    25. East Tuipui
    26. Serchhip
    27. Tuikum
    28. Hrangturzo
    29. South Tuipui
    30. Lunglei North
    31. Lunglei East - Joseph Lalhimpuia - INC
    32. Lunglei West - T. Lalhimpuia - ZPM
    33. Lunglei South - K. Pachhunga - MNF
    34. Thorang
    35. West Tuipui
    36. Tuichawng
    37. Lawngtlai West - Lalnunsema - ZMP
    38. Lawngtlai East - H. Biakzaua - MNF
    39. Saiha
    40. Palak

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, people asked to remain indoors

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy rkn

    Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy

    India Maldives core group to decide fate of Indian helicopters and aircraft when soldiers exit Male

    India, Maldives core group to decide fate of Indian helicopters and aircraft when soldiers exit Male

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Stormy start expected as TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion looms

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023 Aizawl West-III seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners and more gcw

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who will secure Aizawl West-III?

    Recent Stories

    Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral RBA

    Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Animal Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob' ATG

    'Animal': Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol; calls him 'My, talented Bob'

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event RBA

    Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala: 'Pathan' star first Indian actor invited to this event

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan gifts rapper an 'exclusive' gift; singer laments not getting it signed

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon