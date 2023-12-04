Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners

Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: While the Mizo National Front (MNF) presently holds power in Mizoram, trends suggests a potential change in leadership, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) expected to secure a narrow but majority vote share.

Countingof votes is underway in Mizoram's 40 constituencies, shaping the fate of candidates in this state election. Amidst the diminishing presence of national parties like the BJP and Congress, early trends foresee a close competition between regional parties ZPM and MNF.

While the Mizo National Front (MNF) presently holds power in Mizoram, trends suggests a potential change in leadership, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) expected to secure a narrow but majority vote share. A rundown of leading candidates emerging from their respective constituencies is underway as the vote count progresses.

Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Opposition ZPM surges ahead of Zoramthanga’s MNF in early leads

The last assembly elections in Mizoram occurred in 2018, ushering in the MNF to form the state government. Chief Minister Zoramthanga's term is due to conclude on December 17. The previous elections witnessed a resounding victory for the MNF, with national parties failing to make a significant impact in the state.

Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Constituencies, leading candidates and party list

1. Hachhek

2. Dampa

3. Mamit - H Lalzirliana - MNF

4. Tuirial

5. Kolasib - R. Lalthangliana - BJP

6. Serlui

7. Tuivawl - JMS Dawngliana - ZPM

8. Chalfilh- Lalbiakzama - ZPM

9. Tawi - Lalnilawma - ZPM

10. Aizawl North 1 - R Lalzirliana - MNF

11. Aizawl North 2 - Vanlalthlana - ZPM

12. Aizawl North 3 - K Sapdanga - ZPM

13. Aizawl East 1 - Zoramthanga - MNF

14. Aizawl East 2 - B Lalchhanzova - ZPM

15. Aizawl West 1

16. Aizawl West 2 - Lalruatkima - MNF

17. Aizawl West 3

18. Aizawl South 1 - C. Lalsawivunga - ZPM

19. Aizawl South 2

20. Aizawl South 3

21. Lengteng

22. Tuichang - Tawnluia - MNF

23. Champhai North

24. Champhai South - T. J Lalnuntluanga - MNF

25. East Tuipui

26. Serchhip

27. Tuikum

28. Hrangturzo

29. South Tuipui

30. Lunglei North

31. Lunglei East - Joseph Lalhimpuia - INC

32. Lunglei West - T. Lalhimpuia - ZPM

33. Lunglei South - K. Pachhunga - MNF

34. Thorang

35. West Tuipui

36. Tuichawng

37. Lawngtlai West - Lalnunsema - ZMP

38. Lawngtlai East - H. Biakzaua - MNF

39. Saiha

40. Palak

Cyclone Michaung impact: Heavy rain lashes Chennai, people asked to remain indoors