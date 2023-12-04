Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: While the Mizo National Front (MNF) presently holds power in Mizoram, trends suggests a potential change in leadership, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) expected to secure a narrow but majority vote share.
Countingof votes is underway in Mizoram's 40 constituencies, shaping the fate of candidates in this state election. Amidst the diminishing presence of national parties like the BJP and Congress, early trends foresee a close competition between regional parties ZPM and MNF.
The last assembly elections in Mizoram occurred in 2018, ushering in the MNF to form the state government. Chief Minister Zoramthanga's term is due to conclude on December 17. The previous elections witnessed a resounding victory for the MNF, with national parties failing to make a significant impact in the state.
Mizoram assembly election results 2023: Constituencies, leading candidates and party list
1. Hachhek
2. Dampa
3. Mamit - H Lalzirliana - MNF
4. Tuirial
5. Kolasib - R. Lalthangliana - BJP
6. Serlui
7. Tuivawl - JMS Dawngliana - ZPM
8. Chalfilh- Lalbiakzama - ZPM
9. Tawi - Lalnilawma - ZPM
10. Aizawl North 1 - R Lalzirliana - MNF
11. Aizawl North 2 - Vanlalthlana - ZPM
12. Aizawl North 3 - K Sapdanga - ZPM
13. Aizawl East 1 - Zoramthanga - MNF
14. Aizawl East 2 - B Lalchhanzova - ZPM
15. Aizawl West 1
16. Aizawl West 2 - Lalruatkima - MNF
17. Aizawl West 3
18. Aizawl South 1 - C. Lalsawivunga - ZPM
19. Aizawl South 2
20. Aizawl South 3
21. Lengteng
22. Tuichang - Tawnluia - MNF
23. Champhai North
24. Champhai South - T. J Lalnuntluanga - MNF
25. East Tuipui
26. Serchhip
27. Tuikum
28. Hrangturzo
29. South Tuipui
30. Lunglei North
31. Lunglei East - Joseph Lalhimpuia - INC
32. Lunglei West - T. Lalhimpuia - ZPM
33. Lunglei South - K. Pachhunga - MNF
34. Thorang
35. West Tuipui
36. Tuichawng
37. Lawngtlai West - Lalnunsema - ZMP
38. Lawngtlai East - H. Biakzaua - MNF
39. Saiha
40. Palak
