Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Will BJP secure Dampa?

Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Dampa turned pivotal out of the 40 Assembly constituencies in Mizoram with the BJP fielding its state president Vanlalhmuaka on the poll turf. Will BJP be able to secure Dampa?

Dampa is an important constituency in Mizoram as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielding its state president Vanlalhmuaka from this seat. Vanlalhmuaka is standing against incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, as well as Lalhmingthanga Sailo of the Congress and Vanlalsailova of the Zoram People's Movement.

Vanlalhmuaka took over the reins of the state BJP in 2020, replacing JV Hluna. Before becoming the state president, he served as the party’s general secretary. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Sociology from St. Edmund's College (NEHU) in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Vanlalhmuaka voiced optimism in the run-up to the Assembly elections, claiming that if the BJP does not win a majority in Mizoram, it will form part of the government.

2023 Mizoram Election

When the state went to the polls last month, voter participation was 78.40%. More than 8,50,000 people were eligible to vote in the 2023 Assembly elections, which were held at 1,276 voting places.

As for the gender-wise voter turnout, the Chief Electoral Officer's Office reported that 81.25 per cent of female voters turned up at polling booths, slightly higher than 80.04 per cent among male voters.

What happened in 2018 elections?

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Sailo defeated the Congress' Lalrobiaka by a close margin of 1,657 votes. Sailo earned 5,840 votes, while Lalrobiaka received 4,183 votes, for a vote percentage of 27.82%.

However, K Lalrimawia of the BJP had bagged 3,051 votes and secured the third slot. The party had won only one seat in the state - Tuichawng. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front secured 26 seats, holding a 37.8% vote share. The Congress won five seats, while the BJP managed to win only one seat.

