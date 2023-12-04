Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Serchhip?

    Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: The seat is witnessing a fight between J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng from the MNF, R. Vanlaltluanga from the Congress, Lalduhoma from the ZPM, and K. Vanlalruati of the BJP.Who will win Serchhip?

    In the Mizoram state Assembly election 2023 for Serchhip constituency, it is a fight between J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng (Mizo National Front); Lalawmpuia Renthlei (Independent); R Vanlaltluanga (Indian National Congress); Lalduhoma (Zoram People’s Movement); K Vanlalruati (Bharatiya Janata Party); Ramhlun-Edena (Independent).

    Mizoram is witnessing a three-way contest in the 2023 elections. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga faces a challenge from the six party alliance of Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) and the Congress.

    The MNF, ZPM, and Congress have all fielded candidates for all 40 seats. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also running for four seats. There are also 27 Independent candidates.

    In the 2023 Mizoram Assembly elections, there were a total of 20,609 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,678 were male and 10,931 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

    According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Mizoram Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.48%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.73%, while it was 86.19% in 2013 and 87.56% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 was -1.25% compared to the 2018 turnout.

    2018 Mizoram elections

    In the 2018 elections, Lalduhoma, representing the Independent(IND), won the seat by defeating Lal Thanhawla of the Congress party, with a margin of 410 votes. Lalduhoma managed to secure 5,481 votes.

    2013 election results

    In the 2013 election, Congress' Lal Thanhawla emerged victorious by a margin of 734 votes. Lal Thanhawla managed to secure the support of 41.67 per cent of the total votes counted defeating MNF’s C. Lalramzauva who got 36.33 per cent of votes of the total turnout.

