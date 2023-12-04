Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Who will secure Aizawl West-III?

Mizoram Assembly Election result 2023: Another key candidate in the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 is Lalsawta, the state Congress chief, who is vying for victory in the Aizawl West-III constituency. Who will win the seat?

Mizoram voted in a single phase on November 7 to elect representatives to 40 constituencies in the northeastern state. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, also the president of the Mizo National Front (MNF), is hoping to retain power while facing a stiff challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Lalsawta, the state Congress president, is also a prominent contender in the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023, running in the Aizawl West-III seat. Lalsawta is up against Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate VL Zaithanzama and Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate K Sawmvela in this election.

Lalsawta, 71, brings significant political experience to the table, having previously served as Mizoram's finance minister till 2018. His political career includes state election victories from Aizawl East-II in 2008 and 2013.

However, he suffered a defeat in the 2018 election, losing the seat to MNF's Robert Romawia Royte. The MNF won with 41.4 percent of the vote, while Lalsawta received 26.9 percent. The 71-year-old lawmaker is in charge of a party that won only five seats at the time.

2023 Mizoram elections

A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, contested in the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023. The electoral landscape in the state primarily revolves around a four-party contest. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the opposition Congress, and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) are the key players, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to emerge as a potential 'powerbroker'.

About 2018 elections

For the 2018 Mizoram elections, Aizawl West III had 21,563 registered electors. Out of these, 16,820 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 78%. V.L. Zaithanzama, an independent candidate, emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 6,934 votes. Vanlalzawma from the MNF was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 1,026 votes.

