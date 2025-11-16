Six people have died in a suspected waterborne disease outbreak in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. The Deputy Commissioner has declared a containment area and completely restricted movement across the Myanmar border for two months to control the spread.

Mizoram's Lawngtlai District Deputy Commissioner, Donny Lalruatsanga, visited the locality affected by a suspected waterborne disease outbreak, Kakichhuah, on Sunday. During the visit, he inspected the ongoing response measures and assessed the overall situation on the ground. The Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Village Council (VC) and residents for their cooperation. He stated that six individuals, three refugees and three residents, have died and described the situation as deeply concerning.

Containment Measures and Public Safety

The Lawngtlai DC appreciated the continued efforts being made to prevent further spread of the disease. He reminded the public that a Containment Area has already been declared and stressed that strict compliance with guidelines is essential. He further highlighted that movement across the Myanmar border has been completely restricted for the next two months, and all unnecessary travel is discouraged for public safety. Anyone crossing the border illegally for work or other purposes will face penalties, he warned. He urged the VC, YLA and LWA to assist authorities in maintaining discipline and ensuring full cooperation.

Logistics and Coordination Efforts

The Deputy Commissioner further stated that essential supplies, such as ORS, IV drips, and other medical items, will continue to be provided. Health workers and the medical team have been advised to remain fully alert, respond swiftly, and maintain strict hygiene practices. With LADC election polling parties scheduled for deployment on 1 December, he emphasised the importance of restoring normalcy and ensuring good coordination during this period. Cleanliness, hygiene, and proper implementation of containment guidelines are vital for controlling the outbreak, he added. He also encouraged village leaders to continue supporting residents with food and medical needs.

Medical Advisory and Case Update

District Hospital Medical Officer Dr. Malsawmtluanga emphasised the importance of using boiled or purified drinking water and maintaining proper hygiene in food and the household. He urged people to remain alert for symptoms such as stomach pain and diarrhoea, and to consult health workers immediately.

The medical team will continue to monitor and provide treatment. A total of 90 people have been examined, with 84 exhibiting symptoms. Most cases were reported from households lacking proper water sources. Four individuals are currently under medical care. He acknowledged the strong support extended by the Village Council and local NGOs. (ANI)