    Miscreants pelt stones at Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express in Agra, break window

    The issue of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express trains has been a cause of concern for Indian Railways. On July 5, miscreants targeted the newly launched Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, highlighting the seriousness of the problem.

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    In an unfortunate incident, a Vande Bharat Express train was targeted with stones in Agra on Wednesday (July 26). Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, but the incident resulted in a broken glass window in one of the coaches. The train was en route from Bhopal to Delhi's Nizamuddin station when the incident took place between the Mania and Jajau stations in the Agra Railway Division.

    Fortunately, none of the passengers were harmed, but the window glass of seat number 13-14 in the C-7 coach was shattered. Railway authorities promptly responded to the situation and dispatched a team to the location for investigation.

    Regrettably, this is not an isolated event, as similar stone-pelting incidents have been reported in the past involving Vande Bharat Superfast Express trains running between Bhopal and Delhi. Earlier this month, the newly launched Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express also encountered a stone-pelting incident near Sohawal station.

    The incidents raise concerns about the safety and security of trains and passengers, prompting authorities to look into the matter seriously. Investigations are underway to identify the culprits behind these attacks and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

    During the ongoing Monsoon session of parliament, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the extent of the financial losses incurred by the railways due to such incidents. Over the past five years, from 2019 to June 2023, the Indian Railways has suffered a significant loss of Rs 55.60 lakh as a result of damage caused to Vande Bharat trains by stone pelting.

    To address the issue and ensure the safety of passengers and railway property against vandalism, the Railway Police Force is taking proactive measures. In collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), District Police, and civil administration, they have initiated "Operation Sathi." This operation aims to sensitize the communities living adjacent to railway tracks about the dangers of stone pelting and its consequences. By raising awareness, they hope to curb such incidents and protect the trains and passengers from further damage.

    The ongoing efforts to tackle this problem demonstrate the Indian Railways' commitment to enhancing the safety and security of its services. However, it remains a collective responsibility to create awareness and prevent acts of vandalism that jeopardize the well-being of passengers and disrupt the smooth functioning of train operations.

