80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

Disaster relief teams successfully rescued 80 tourists who were trapped in a dense forest area near Telangana's Muthyaladhara waterfalls after heavy rainfall caused rising water levels. The India Meteorological Department warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

A total of 80 tourists who had ventured to witness the Muthyaladhara, the highest waterfall in Telangana's Mulugu district, and found themselves trapped in a deep forest area were rescued on Thursday by disaster relief teams. Returning from their waterfall adventure, the hikers encountered a daunting challenge as the water levels had surged due to continuous rainfall, making it difficult to cross on foot.

The situation in Telangana remained critical, with several districts on high alert due to heavy rains. To ensure safety, the state government had declared a holiday for all educational institutions.

Efforts to rescue the stranded tourists were in full swing, with the District Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police mobilized for the rescue operation. Communication with the tourists was maintained through mobile phones, and they were advised to steer clear of the water stream and conserve their phone batteries.

Gaush Alam, the Superintendent of Police for Mulugu, had urged them not to attempt crossing the stream on their own and reassured them that rescue teams were on their way. Instead, they were advised to stay at higher ground and safeguard their mobile batteries. Necessary supplies, including food and rescue equipment, were being sent to them.

Eventually, all 80 stranded tourists were successfully rescued and accounted for, receiving essential provisions, water, and medical aid. Fortunately, only one boy had suffered a minor scorpion bite, which had been promptly treated. The health condition of 90% of the tourists was reported to be good, offering relief to their worried families and friends.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until Thursday. This was attributed to a well-marked low-pressure area over the west central and adjacent northwest Bay of Bengal, situated off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. The IMD further predicted that this low-pressure area might intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

As the depression continued its slow northwestward movement along the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, and the western end of the monsoon trough shifted further northwards over the next two days, the regions of Rayalaseema, Mahe of Puducherry and Kerala were expected to experience exceptionally heavy rainfall. Additionally, Karnataka was likely to witness heavy rainfall until Friday. The situation warranted caution and preparedness in these regions to mitigate the impact of the relentless downpour.