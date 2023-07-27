Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai Rain Update: City remains on red alert after heavy showers; wettest July ever, schools, colleges shut

    The India Meteorological Department predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for schools and colleges for safety reasons. The Central Railway has assured that trains are running despite the conditions.

    Mumbai Rain Update: City remains on red alert after heavy showers; wettest July ever, schools, colleges shut
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Hours after the India Meteorological Department put Mumbai on red alert, the city continued to endure relentless heavy rainfall. The red alert specifically warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places, covering both Mumbai city and its suburban regions. The unprecedented rainfall led to Mumbai experiencing its wettest July ever on record. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall for the month reached an extraordinary 1557.8 mm, surpassing the previous record set in 2020, when 1502 mm was recorded at the IMD's Santacruz observatory, representing Mumbai's suburbs.

    In a statement, the IMD revealed that between July 1 and the morning of July 26, 2023, the Santacruz observatory had already recorded 1,433 mm of rainfall. By the evening of July 26, 2023, at 8:30 pm, this record for the wettest July was broken, with the Santacruz observatory reaching a total rainfall of 1557.8 mm.

    Despite the challenging conditions, the Central Railway confirmed that trains on its routes were still operational on Thursday morning.

    Considering the safety implications, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took decisive action, declaring a holiday for all government and private preschools, primary and secondary schools, and junior colleges in the city on Thursday. The BMC's priority is ensuring the safety of students, and the decision was conveyed through a circular issued by the BMC Education Officer (Primary), Rajesh Kankal.

    In light of the circumstances, authorities strongly advised people to venture outside only if it was necessary and urgent.

    In light of the heavy rainfall situation, the University of Mumbai made the decision to cancel all scheduled examinations for Thursday across the city. The primary concern was safeguarding the well-being of students and staff, and the university said it will announce new exam dates at a later time.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

    80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

    Kerala News LIVE 27 July 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rain update: Heavy rain likely to lash Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts

    PM Modi gives guarantee of India's position among top 3 economies in his third term

    'In my third term...' PM Modi gives 'guarantee' of India's position among top 3 economies

    WATCH Amid ethnic strife, Manipur town Moreh bordering Myanmar sees exchange of fire, arson snt

    WATCH: Amid ethnic strife, Manipur town Moreh bordering Myanmar sees exchange of fire, arson

    AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to tackle overspeeding vehicles vkp

    AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to tackle overspeeding vehicles

    Recent Stories

    Chicken Finger Day 2023: Celebrate this finger-licking goodness ATG EAI

    Chicken Finger Day 2023: Celebrate this finger-licking goodness

    Niger soldiers announce coup, President's removal on national TV; US calls for immediate release AJR

    Niger soldiers announce coup, President's removal on national TV; US calls for immediate release

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details vma

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details

    80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

    80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

    Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 10 facts about 'Missile Man of India' anr

    Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 10 facts about 'Missile Man of India'

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon