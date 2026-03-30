Amritsar police are investigating a minor explosion reported near a police station, with no casualties. Separately, police foiled an illegal arms consignment linked to gangster Goldy Dhillon, recovering two sub-machine guns.

Minor Explosion in Amritsar

A minor explosion was reported to the Amritsar police on Monday, but no damage or casualties were reported, a police officer said, adding that CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amritsar, told ANI that the investigation is underway "Early this morning, the Duty Officer at the local police station reported to us that they had heard a minor explosion here. A team arrived on the scene to verify this report and conduct an investigation. This incident resulted in absolutely no loss of life or property damage. We are currently reviewing all the CCTV footage from the police station, which amounts to approximately 12 hours of footage. We will inform you of the findings once the review is complete...," the DSP told ANI. More details are awaited in this case.

Illegal Arms Consignment Foiled

A day earlier, Amritsar Commissionerate Police foiled an illegal arms consignment, recovering two 9MM sub-machine guns and one empty magazine during naka-bandi, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab - Gaurav Yadav said on social media.

"Preliminary investigation reveals links to gangster Gurpreet Singh @ Goldy Dhillon, with the consignment intended for criminal and anti-national activities across #Punjab," DGP Yadav added. An FIR has been registered at PS Chheharta, Amritsar under relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to identify the absconding accused and dismantle the entire network., he added. (ANI)